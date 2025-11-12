Staycations in the UAE made even better

Everything is better with a pet, and many hotels in the UAE are now offering pet staycations where you can bring your furry friend along with you when you go on a night away.

Jumeirah Zaabeel Saray, Dubai

Try a petcation in this stunning spot on Palm Jumeirah and get up to 40% savings with exclusive paw-friendly rooms & amenities. Dogs and cats are all welcome, just keep them on a leash in public areas.

Location: Jumeirah Zaabeel Saray, Dubai

Contact: jzsreservations@jumeirah.com +971 4 453 0000

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi

This spot near Dubai Marina has a gorgeous view of Dubai Harbour and your pets can enjoy the view too. You can have up to two pets per room under 20kg and it will cost you Dhs500 on top of your stay. Worth it if you ask us.

Location: W Dubai – Mina Seyahi

Contact: +971 4-350-9999

Delta Hotels Jumeirah Beach, Dubai

Pet-friendly hotel, Delta Hotels Jumeirah Beach, are offering guests a relaxed escape with a complimentary half board upgrade when booking an executive room or a spacious two-bedroom apartment at the best available rate. Perfect for a family escape, what makes this offer even better is that pets can enjoy it too. You’ll also get 20% discount on food and bevs at Fogueira, Jones the Grocer, and Speakeasy Dubai.

Location: Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach

Contact: For bookings email Anita.Rai@deltahotels.com.

Hotel Indigo by IHG, Downtown Dubai

This funky spot located between Dubai Mall and Dubai Design District, this hotel is a pet-friendly option for a staycation in Dubai. There are designated pet floors and rooms and pets are welcome in various outdoor areas such as the outdoor seating of Open Sesame and the Orange Feels Bar and Shisha Lounge. A supplement of Dhs200 per pet per 5-night stay will be applied.

Location: Hotel Indigo by IHG, Downtown Dubai

Contact: stay.hotelindigodubai@ihg.com

Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai

This funky spot in Silicon Oasis has the perfect getaway package for paw-rents and their pups. The offer includes a night stay, breakfast for you and your pup, an in-room dog bed, feeding bowl, and welcome treat and even a “pup-cuterie” plate. Adorable. It’s from Dhs 515 per night.

Location: Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis

Contact: Book here

Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort, Ras Al Khaimah

This gorgeous spot in Ras Al Khaimah has created a brand-new staycation experience for you and your pets. Each pet-friendly room features a plush pet bed, food and water bowls, and complimentary dog food to make pooches feel right at home. Through its partnership with Howl & Growl, every furry guest also receives a complimentary leash, collar or bandana, adding a touch of chic to their stay. Pets are welcome at many of the outdoor terraces at Waka, Samphire, Reunion, East and Veritas. There is a mobile grooming van on-site from Groomology and there’s even a designated swimming zone for pets on the beach.

Location: Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort

Cost: Staycation rates plus Dhs350 cleaning fee per room, plus Dhs70 per pet

Contact: +971 7 209 6000 or email HB9F8-RE@sofitel.com

Naseem Farm Escape, Ajman

This is a newer option for you and your pup, and it’s a fun glamping spot that opened last year. It’s a four acre, fully fenced farm where your dog can roam freely. There are four comfortable bell tents that all have a double bed, bed linen, air conditioning, lighting, power sockets, phone chargers, private terrace and seating area. All tents have their own designated ‘wet room’ style washroom a short walk away. There’s also a swimming pool for both you and your pet to splash around in.

Location: Naseem Farm Escape, Ajman

Contact: +971 58 890 0680 info@naseemfarmescape.com

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

This gorgeous resort in the up-and-coming Al Marjan Island has 14 pet-friendly rooms from suites to chalets, so you and your four-legged friend have lots of space. With plush beds, delightful treats, and beachside access, their retreat is set. The dedicated staff ensure both dogs and cats are well-cared for, so you can create unforgettable moments together. Additional charges for pets may apply.

Location: Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

Contact: +971 7 246 0000 or reservation.almarjanisland@movenpick.com

JA Hatta Fort Hotel

Take some time in nature with your pup and head to Hatta to the JA Hatta Fort Hotel where there are pet-friendly rooms ready and waiting for you and your pup. You’ll need to email them beforehand and you’ll get all the rules and regulations, but you’ll be able to enjoy dedicated pet-friendly areas.

Location: JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Hatta

Contact: Book here.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

This fun brand is a pet-friendly hotel and trained pets aren’t just welcomed they are celebrated. Book a staycation for yourself and your furry friend free, along with treats, toys, special welcome amenity and a discount on our PAW menu. Right now there are no fixed and daily fees of hosting your dog, cat or goldfish. Book here.

Location: W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

Contact: +97126560000

