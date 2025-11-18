GEMS World Tour brings soaring vocals and timeless hits to Dubai, with presale on November 20 and tickets on sale November 21

Clear your calendars for a night of big voice, big emotion, and the kind of live show that makes the hairs on your arms stand up. Josh Groban is bringing his GEMS World Tour to Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, March 27, 2026, promising a set that blends the songs that made him a global favourite with newer material that shows why his fan base keeps growing.

Across more than two decades, Groban has sold over 35 million albums and built a career that moves easily from arena stages to Broadway to film and television. Expect the classics that first put him on your playlists alongside highlights from albums like Josh Groban, Closer, Noël, Awake, and Harmony. If you have ever watched him take a melody to the rafters and hold an audience in absolute silence, you already know what the atmosphere inside the arena will feel like.

Dubai gets him near the top of a very busy global run that has included sold-out dates across North America, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and Asia. The production is built to travel and his band is as polished as the vocals, so the night flows from intimate piano moments to full-throttle crescendos that make an arena feel strangely personal.

If you want first pick of seats, there is a Live Nation presale on Thursday, November 20 at 10am for those who sign up in advance. General on sale opens Friday, November 21, at 10am.

Given the demand on previous tours, moving early is a smart call.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

When: Friday, March 27, 2026



Tickets: Live Nation presale November 20 at 10am. General on sale November 21 at 10am.

