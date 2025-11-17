A fresh drop in temperatures, breezier afternoons, and foggy early mornings are rolling in

If the breeze has felt a little sharper and the evenings a lot friendlier, you are not imagining it. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) says the UAE is moving into a cooler phase this week, with a slight but noticeable dip in daytime temperatures, lower humidity at times, and brisk northeasterly to northwesterly winds that can freshen over the sea. Expect fair to partly cloudy skies, cooler coastlines, and that “finally, jacket weather” feeling after sunset.

Forecast models point to milder nights across the big cities: recent bulletins have flagged lows in the high teens to low 20s in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with some northern and eastern areas feeling cooler still. It is the pattern we wait for every year, warmer afternoons for beach walks, cooler nights for alfresco dinners, and crisp early starts for runners and hikers.

Winds are part of the story, too. NCM notes light to moderate breezes, occasionally fresh, with gusts up to 40km/h over the Arabian Gulf at times. That means seas ranging from slight to moderate, turning rough westward in the evenings, so check marine updates if you are planning a boat day. The trade-off for the drier air is classic autumn variability: humid patches overnight and a chance of fog or mist at daybreak over coastal and internal areas. Motorists should allow extra time for the morning commute and keep a close eye on visibility alerts.

All told, this is your cue to start making outdoor plans if you haven’t already. Rooftop pools feel less punishing, desert camps get their glow back, and sunrise coffee on the balcony suddenly makes sense again. With the trend set to extend through the week, temperatures easing and nights edging cooler, consider this the soft launch of winter in the UAE. Keep tabs on the daily forecast if you are heading to the coast or mountains, and enjoy that first hint of sweater season.

