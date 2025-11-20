Now brewing at Marsa Boulevard, it’s the first UAE branch from the celebrated modern coffee movement

London-born modern coffee brand WatchHouse has officially landed in the UAE. Now brewing at Marsa Boulevard, the new House joins a thoughtfully curated neighbourhood celebrating food, design, and culture.

Known for its design-forward spaces and meticulous approach to coffee, WatchHouse’s arrival marks the brand’s first step into the Middle East and a major moment for Dubai’s caffeine lovers. Introducing their modern coffee philosophy to Dubai for the first time, it’s about seeing the humble cup of caffeine as an opportunity to celebrate craftsmanship and connection.

What’s Brewing

The Marsa Boulevard pop-up showcases WatchHouse’s signature coffee programme, anchored by Rarities, a rotating lineup of some of the world’s most exceptional coffees. Think the Wilder Garcia Gesha (Peru) with lemon verbena and nectarine; Los Rodriguez SL28 (Bolivia) infused with hibiscus and blackberry; and the Sebastian Ramirez Gesha (Colombia), a floral, stone-fruit-forward gem. Each cup is brewed with precision, spotlighting the terroir and unique story of every farm.

Exclusive to the Dubai location is the must-try Golden Cardamom Latte. Blending cardamom and turmeric into a chai-forward base, it’s warm, fragrant, and comforting. Considering this a warm hug in a mug.

Whether you sip slowly by the water or grab a cup en route to a Creek-side stroll, the WatchHouse experience is designed to be thoughtful, intentional, and beautifully crafted.

A Design-Led Escape

Designed with Berlin-based architect Kirill Borisov, the space is a contemporary ode to Dubai’s desert architecture. Four sculptural wind towers reinterpret traditional barjeel structures through a brutalist-modernist lens, acting as both a visual anchor and a nod to the city’s maritime heritage. Earth-toned materials, rhythmic forms, and wide Creek views create a serene spot for your next catch-up.

Location: Marsa Boulevard, Dubai

Hours: Mon to Fri 4pm to 12am, Sat and Sun 4pm to 1am

Instagram: @watchhouse_ae