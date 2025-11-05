This popular destination returns with bold new flavours, immersive experiences, and endless inspiration

Love dining under the open sky? Make your way to Marsa Boulevard by the Dubai Creek and savour a vibrant feast of flavours. The iconic waterfront destination is back for a brand-new season — and this year, it returns bigger, better, and more dynamic than ever.

Celebrating the rich cultural legacy of the Creek, Marsa Boulevard brings together food, wellness, fashion, and creativity in a way that beautifully reflects Dubai’s ever-evolving identity. Visitors can look forward to a refreshed design and an expanded programme filled with experiences for everyone – from lively, family-friendly weekends and cultural showcases to fashion activations, imaginative culinary pop-ups, and artful installations that capture the spirit of the city.

Here’s what visitors can expect

The all-new concept introduces an exclusive rotating lineup of acclaimed regional and international chefs, promising a culinary journey like no other. Food lovers can look forward to an exceptional mix of dining experiences, featuring:

WatchHouse (marking the acclaimed London-born coffee house’s debut in the UAE). Check out the video below here. The Grotto Nablus Knot Caia Kurasu × Temple Creamery Flat 12 TORI × Around The Block Cocolily Curly House Lune FYND Home Bakery Sadeem Blu Pizzeria Mara Lounge Lost in Tokyo TRIO The Charm Bar



Beyond the dining, visitors can discover Instagrammable installations scattered throughout the promenade – from flowing fabrics and mirrored art pieces to dreamy light projections. Don’t miss the Marsa Merch pop-up and an interactive phone booth.

Adding to the vibrancy, Studio 152, a stunning waterfront multipurpose venue, will host a series of immersive activations where designers, creatives, and fashion professionals can come together to collaborate, showcase, and be inspired.

The details:

Location: Marsa Boulevard (near Dubai Festival City Mall), Al Kheeran, Marsa Al Khor, Dubai

Times: Weekdays 4pm to 12am, weekends 4pm to 1am

Contact: @marsaboulevard

Images: Supplied