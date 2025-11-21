The latest addition to green communities in Dubai is here

If you’ve been hunting for green communities in Dubai, there’s a new option on the map. Sakura Gardens by HRE Development in Dubailand is a low-rise, nature-focused development for anyone looking for more than just an apartment – think space, calm streets, shaded walkways, leafy courtyards, and a central park. Japanese-inspired design touches give it a quiet edge that sets it apart. Here’s a closer look at what makes it stand out.

The neighbourhood

Sakura Gardens spans 49,000 sqm with a mix of apartments and townhomes. Half of the land is dedicated to green spaces, creating room to move and relax. Cars are parked underground, so streets stay calm and open. The layout encourages walking and cycling, with courtyards and shaded paths connecting every corner of the community.

The design

The Japanese-inspired influence shapes more than aesthetics. Buildings are arranged around courtyards and parks to make movement natural and fluid. Central communal spaces give residents room to gather, while quieter corners let people enjoy a moment of calm. The mix of greenery and clean lines creates a modern feel.

Who it’s for

Studios, one‑ to three‑bedroom apartments, and townhomes mean the community works for singles, couples, or families. It appeals to those seeking more space than central districts offer, higher rental potential, or a long-term investment in an emerging part of Dubailand.

The lifestyle

Beyond the homes, Sakura Gardens integrates wellness, social spaces, and active living into daily life. Parks, walking paths, and sports areas are built in, while sustainable features ensure the environment is looked after. It’s a neighbourhood designed to feel practical, calm, and connected – a quieter side of Dubai.

