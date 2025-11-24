Air Arabia is getting ready to add a major new destination to its network with direct flights from Sharjah to London Gatwick

Sharjah-based low-cost airline, Air Arabia, has confirmed that a new Sharjah to London service will start on March 29, 2026 and will run twice a day, giving travellers more flexibility when flying between the UAE and the UK.

The launch strengthens Air Arabia’s global network and makes it easier for people to travel for both business and leisure. The airline says the move supports the increasing demand for travel and trade between the two countries.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer at Air Arabia, said, “The launch of our new service to London Gatwick marks a significant milestone in Air Arabia’s ongoing growth journey. This expansion reflects our continued commitment to connecting our key markets with greater reach and convenience while delivering the value-driven travel experience Air Arabia is known for.”

He also said, “The introduction of London Gatwick not only enhances connectivity from our Sharjah hub but reflects our commitment to offering customers, whether traveling for business or leisure, a greater choice affordable and reliable air travel options. We look forward to welcoming travelers onboard and providing them with direct access between the UAE and the United Kingdom.”

London Gatwick’s response

London Gatwick is also preparing for the new addition. Jonathan Pollard, Chief Commercial Officer at London Gatwick, said, “Demand for flights to destinations across the Middle East has really taken off this year and we have been delighted to offer passengers across London and the South East an increasingly fantastic range of routes and choice of carriers.”

He added, “It is an exciting time for another operator to join London Gatwick following the recent government approval for routine use of our Northern Runwa,y and we look forward to welcoming Air Arabia in March, serving the historic city of Sharjah and the wider Middle Eastern region.”

Flight times

Air Arabia will offer two flights per day in each direction. Here are the timings, all in local time.

G9 258 leaves Sharjah at 1.45pm and arrives in London Gatwick at 6.35pm

G9 259 leaves London Gatwick at 7.35pm and arrives in Sharjah at 5.50am

G9 265 leaves Sharjah at 3.55am and arrives in London Gatwick at 8.45am

G9 266 leaves London Gatwick at 10.05am and arrives in Sharjah at 8.20pm

Image: Unsplash