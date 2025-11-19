flydubai passengers will soon enjoy free high-speed Starlink WiFi

Flying with flydubai is about to get a major upgrade. The airline has announced plans to roll out WiFi across its entire fleet, giving passengers faster and more reliable internet than ever before while travelling across the region.

The news comes just a day after Emirates revealed a similar plan, showing that Dubai’s major airlines are moving quickly to improve inflight connectivity.

How Starlink works in the air

Starlink is a satellite internet system developed by SpaceX that uses a network of thousands of low-orbit satellites. Because these satellites are much closer to Earth than traditional ones, they can send and receive data much faster. This means passengers on board can enjoy high-speed, low-latency internet even at 30,000 feet, unlike older inflight WiFi that can be slow or patchy. Passengers can expect to stream HD shows, make video calls, browse social media, or even play online games without the usual delays from traditional inflight WiFi.

When it will be available

Flydubai has revealed that it will start installing Starlink on 100 of its Boeing 737 aircraft from next year. The installation process is expected to be relatively quick because the system only requires a small antenna on the outside of each plane. Once this rollout is complete, the majority of flydubai’s fleet should be connected by 2026. Meanwhile, Emirates will start its rollout on Boeing 777s in late 2025 and complete it by mid-2027.

What this means for passengers

The WiFi service will be completely free for everyone on board, with no sign-up, payment, or special membership required. This is the latest improvement for flydubai passengers after the airline recently included meals and in-flight entertainment in all economy tickets, making the travel experience better without raising ticket prices.

