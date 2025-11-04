A wave of new projects is set to make Dubai greener, smarter, and one of the best cities in the world to call home

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has approved a series of strategies covering everything from parks and schools to aviation and healthcare. The new measures were discussed during the UAE Annual Government Meetings 2025 and form part of Dubai Plan 2033.

A greener city with 310 new parks

Dubai’s new Public Parks and Greenery Strategy will see Dh18.3 billion invested into more than 800 projects across the city. This includes 310 new parks and 120 open spaces, all designed to bring nature closer to residents.

By 2040, Dubai aims to triple its number of trees, grow annual park visits to 95 million, and ensure that 80% of residents live within a five-minute walk of a park. The city’s green spaces will expand to 187 square kilometres, and all irrigation will use 100% recycled water to support sustainability.

15,000 jobs in the aviation sector

Dubai is strengthening its position as a world leader in aviation with the new Aviation Talent 33 programme. The plan will create more than 15,000 job opportunities and offer 4,000 training programmes to build local expertise in the industry.

The initiative will also form 30 partnerships with leading aviation companies and encourage more Emiratis to take on key leadership and operational roles, especially at Al Maktoum International Airport.

More affordable, high-quality schools in Dubai

Education is also a key focus. Dubai will open 60 new affordable schools by 2033, adding around 120,000 new student places. The goal is to make quality education accessible to all families and help Dubai rank among the world’s top ten cities for education quality.

Private schools will receive incentives such as reduced fees and lower land leasing costs, encouraging more investment in the education sector.

Sports for everyone

The new Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033 will boost Dubai’s status as a global sports hub through 75 initiatives across 17 key sports.

The plan will nurture young athletes, support local clubs, and encourage more people to take part in sports and fitness. It also aims to grow Dubai’s sports economy, attract more international events, and promote healthy lifestyles.

New financial court for smoother business

To support Dubai’s financial strength, a new Financial Restructuring and Insolvency Court will be set up to handle bankruptcy and business reorganisation cases more efficiently.

The court will protect creditors’ rights, help struggling businesses recover, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global financial centre.

Better access to preventive healthcare

In healthcare, Dubai will expand Early Detection Healthcare Services to promote preventive care among Emiratis.

The project aims for a 40% increase in colon cancer screenings, a 50% rise in vaccination coverage, and 90% patient satisfaction. Waiting times for appointments will also be reduced to under a week.

Building a balanced future for Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan said these initiatives reflect Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for a city that balances progress and wellbeing. “Dubai continues to lead in aviation, education, and sports while strengthening its legal and financial systems. We’re also investing in health and nature to ensure a sustainable, happy future for all.”

Image: What’s On Archive