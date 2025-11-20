Guess who’s making Nammos Dubai the place to be this New Year’s Eve?

Maluma – The Colombian star is headlining one of the season’s biggest events as Nammos Dubai reopens. Known for hits that get everyone moving, Maluma is bringing that signature rhythmic Latin energy to Dubai this New Year’s Eve, and here’s everything you need to know about one of the hottest nights of the year.

The venue

Nammos Dubai is relaunching this December, and it’s coming with a whole new, refined vibe. The iconic beachfront spot you know for its chic Mediterranean style and killer sea views is reopening, and they’re kicking things off with Maluma performing live on New Year’s Eve, making it one of the city’s most anticipated nights this season.

The event

New Year’s Eve in the UAE is always next-level, but this year Nammos Dubai is aiming for something special. Maluma will take to the stage with his biggest hits, leading into the city-wide fireworks at midnight. After the countdown, the resident DJ will keep the energy going, mixing Latin beats with dance floor favourites well into the early hours.

The night comes with a specially curated New Year’s Eve set menu featuring Nammos’ most iconic dishes and a vibrant programme of live entertainment. You can choose from a variety of seating packages starting at Dhs7,000, while drinks-only tickets for those joining after midnight are Dhs1,000, making it easy for everyone to toast to 2026 in true Nammos style. The evening begins at 9pm with an aperitivo hour, followed by live performances leading up to the midnight countdown. Shortly after, Maluma takes the stage for his headline set, with the party continuing into the early hours with a signature Nammos DJ set.

Maluma 101

Juan Luis Londoño Arias, better known as Maluma, has become one of Latin music’s biggest global stars. With hits like Hawái, Felices los 4, and Chantaje with Shakira, he combines smooth vocals, catchy hooks, and a magnetic stage presence. Known for bringing people together on the dance floor, his shows are as much about the crowd as they are about the music.

The details

When: Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at 9pm

Where: Nammos Dubai, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah 2

Tickets: Dinner from Dhs1,000, premium tables up to Dhs7,000; drinks-only after midnight Dhs1,000

Payment & Cancellation: Fully prepaid; 10-day cancellation policy

Age Policy: Under 5 not permitted; 6–16 at 50% off; 17+ full charge

Contact: @nammosdubai

Reservations: (058) 121 0000 | Email: reservations@nammos.ae

More info: nammos.com

Images: Provided