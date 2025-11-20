Mansour Festival breaks Guinness World Record with UAE’s tallest LEGO character, inspiring families and children across Abu Dhabi

Mansour Festival has set a new Guinness World Records title with the unveiling of the world’s tallest LEGO brick fictional character at Yas Gateway Park North on Yas Island.

The sculpture, shaped like the character Mansour, stands ten metres tall. It measures 3.4 metres wide, 1.8 metres deep, and weighs about 8.5 tonnes. The team built it entirely from standard LEGO bricks following Guinness World Records specifications, and officials verified the record onsite.

Families and schools across the UAE contributed to the project. Students received LEGO bricks in September and returned them by the end of October to be included in the final build. Their contributions made the achievement more meaningful, festival organisers said.

This record follows last year’s Guinness World Records award for creating the world’s largest ball pit, strengthening Mansour Festival’s reputation as one of the UAE’s most imaginative family events.

Bidaya CEO Imane Alsalem Tlamid said the record celebrates creativity, collaboration, and the values Mansour represents.

“The character stands for curiosity, ambition, and the confidence to dream big – values we see reflected in young people across the UAE. To bring this build to life with families and schools taking part makes this achievement even more meaningful,” Tlamid said.

Mansour Festival returns for its second edition from November 20 to 23, 2025. Visitors can look forward to performances, hands-on activities, and experiences that inspire children and celebrate Emirati identity.

The details:

Location: Yas Gateway Park North, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Time: 4pm to 11pm daily

Cost: tickets from Dhs55 at Platinumlist