Visitors will be treated to a packed line-up of experiences, from live entertainment to homegrown dining concepts under the open sky

After spending months indoors, it’s finally time to step out and soak up the glorious Dubai winter – and luckily, the city is brimming with outdoor attractions to explore. One to add to your list is The Square at Nad Al Sheba Gardens, which has now opened its doors with a plethora of experiences.

Now in its second season, the destination by Shamal Holding is home to a collection of gastronomy and cultural experiences – one that blends Dubai’s cosmopolitan energy with an inviting community spirit.

If you think you don’t have to visit again because you went last year, think again.

There are new additions to the foodie line-up at the lush garden space, including Cipriani Dolci, SLRP Ramen & Rolls Bar, Maxzi – The Good Food Shop, and more. Homegrown favourites, including Public, Home Bakery, Omar Odali, Asma, and Kokoro, will also return, as they proved to be popular last year.

What else is new at The Square at Nad Al Sheba Gardens?

You can enjoy a more vibrant, experience-led layout, including an enhanced infrastructure and new water features, including a tranquil koi pond.

There will be live shows, cultural activations, and family-friendly events, too.

Speaking on the opening, Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO at Shamal, stated, “The Square reflects one of the most exciting shifts in how people experience Dubai, a destination that celebrates the city’s dynamic spirit through its culture, cuisine, and community.”

He added, “It’s more than a venue; it’s a destination that reflects Dubai’s modern and connected spirit. With Season Two, we are taking that experience further, transforming The Square from a place to visit into a place to truly belong.”

Images: Aarti Saundalkar