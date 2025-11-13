The neo-classical star behind Sleep and On the Nature of Daylight is set for a spellbinding Abu Dhabi show

File this under unmissable. Composer, pianist, and producer Max Richter is coming to Abu Dhabi for Saadiyat Nights on Thursday, January 29, 2026, bringing his cinematic, heart-on-sleeve sound to one of the capital’s most atmospheric stages. If you have ever fallen into the trance of Sleep, felt the swell of On the Nature of Daylight, or spotted his work across hit films and series, you already know why this is big.

Expect an evening where strings, piano, and electronics glide together like a single breath. Richter’s live sets are immersive rather than showy, the kind that draw a hush over the crowd and make time feel elastic. He moves between landmark works, selections from The Blue Notebooks, Infra, Three Worlds, Voices, and more, stitching them with new textures and quiet surprises. One minute you are in minimalist reverie, the next you are riding a slow-building crescendo that hits straight in the feelings.

Saadiyat Nights has been curating serious names, and Richter fits the brief perfectly: accessible yet complex, intimate yet widescreen. It is also the kind of concert that rewards arriving early, taking your seat, and letting the first notes do the heavy lifting. Abu Dhabi in winter, open air, a world-class composer at the keys, it is a strong way to start your 2026 culture calendar.

Details on tickets and seating are expected via the Saadiyat Nights channels; keep an eye on the official listings and move fast when they drop. For fans, this is a rare chance to hear Richter’s music in a setting that matches its scale and stillness. For first-timers, it might be the show that turns you into a convert before the final chord fades.

Location: Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Date: January 26, 2026

Tickets: ticketmaster.ae