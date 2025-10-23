Award-winning songstress, Mariah Carey will be making a return to the UAE’s capital when she performs at Saadiyat Nights

Abu Dhabi’s winter calendar has found its headline voice. Mariah Carey coming to Saadiyat Nights slots neatly into a season where the capital enjoys big open-air productions, ocean-breeze evenings, and the kind of sing-along moments that turn a concert into a citywide memory.

Few artists thread generations like Carey. For longtime fans, it is the power-ballad era that still stirs. For newer listeners, it is the streaming anthems that never leave the charts every December. Carey is no stranger to Abu Dhabi or the UAE, having performed at Saadiyat Nights 2024 and in Dubai in 2020. This time she will be performing on February 7, 2026.

The lineup so far

The season kicks off on Saturday, January 10, 2026, with world-renowned pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi. Known for his soundscapes and acclaimed film scores, the Italian maestro’s performance promises a moving evening of music under the stars, a highlight for classical and contemporary music fans alike.

On Saturday, January 17, 2026, Scottish sensation Lewis Capaldi will take to the stage. Famous for his heartfelt ballads and powerful vocals, Capaldi’s show is expected to be one of the biggest live music moments of the season, giving UAE fans the chance to sing along to hits like Someone You Loved in an unforgettable open-air setting.

Global superstar Ricky Martin, often hailed as the “King of Latin Pop,” will perform on Friday, January 31, 2026. With a career spanning more than three decades, Martin has sold millions of records worldwide and delivered international hits like Livin’ la Vida Loca and She Bangs. Known for his electric stage presence, he’s sure to bring high energy and Latin flair to Abu Dhabi in what promises to be one of the standout shows of the season.

Not just a concert

Saadiyat Nights gives residents and visitors a reason to make a night of it on the island, with pre-show dinners, gallery stops, and an easy glide from culture to concert. It also pushes Abu Dhabi’s live-music credentials forward, adding weight to a calendar that already runs from classical halls to arena pop. Expect hotel lobbies to feel buzzy, restaurants to book up early, and social feeds to fill with that stage-and-sea horizon shot that the venue does so well. If you are plotting a trip, treat it as a mini escape rather than a single gig. Saadiyat is built for a long lunch, a late stroll, and a big-ticket show that delivers the finale. With Mariah Carey on the bill, the promise is simple. One night, big voice, postcard setting. The rest of your weekend plans will fall in line around it.

Location: Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Tickets: Ticket prices start from Dhs295, available at ticketmaster.ae