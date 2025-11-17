Millie Bobby Brown teams up with Yas Island as the Stranger Things Experience opens in Abu Dhabi

Millie Bobby Brown has traded Hawkins for Abu Dhabi and it feels like the plot twist fans didn’t know they needed. As the world braces for the Stranger Things finale, the Netflix star steps into her new role as Yas Island’s latest Brand Ambassador. The timing lands perfectly as audiences say goodbye to Eleven and hello to Millie in a brighter, sun-kissed setting.

The reveal leans straight into nostalgia. Millie appears in the Byers living room, the alphabet wall glowing behind her. She talks about the long journey with Stranger Things and hints that she could use a holiday. Then the lights flicker to life and spell out “YAS.” It is cheeky, deliberate and a neat way to usher in her next chapter.

Yas Island welcomes her with open arms. Millie brings a mix of curiosity, humour and that spark that made her a global favourite. Her energy fits the island’s mood, which celebrates imagination as much as adrenaline. And there is more. Stranger Things: The Experience has opened on Yas Island, inviting fans to step inside Hawkins. Visitors can follow the clues, test their bravery in the Upside Down and feel like the hero for a day.

The island plans to share Millie’s first adventures across its social channels, so fans can follow along. If the flickering lights and cryptic messages call your name, you can book packages for Stranger Things: The Experience on yasisland.com.

The Details:

Location: Stranger Things: The Experience, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Times: Thursday to Friday from 4pm to 9.40pm, Saturday from 2pm to 9.40pm, and Sunday from 12pm to 7.40pm. It’s closed Monday to Wednesday, so plan your visit for the weekend.

Cost: Tickets start at Dhs 75, and the venue is wheelchair accessible