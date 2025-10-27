Step into Hawkins at Stranger Things: The Experience as the Upside Down lands on Yas Island this November

Something strange is brewing on Yas Island. From November 14, Stranger Things: The Experience opens its doors, giving fans the chance to walk straight into Hawkins, Indiana. For the first time in the Middle East, the hit Netflix series comes to life with an adventure that’s part theatre, part nostalgia trip.

Step inside and you’ll find yourself in the heart of the Stranger Things universe. The experience takes visitors through Hawkins Lab and into the dark tunnels of the Upside Down. Then it will end in a neon-lit “Mix-Tape” area. Expect 80s music, themed food, exclusive merch and photo ops that’ll make your inner Eleven proud.

The timing couldn’t be better. With the fifth and final season of Stranger Things on the horizon, this is the perfect fix for fans craving a taste of the supernatural. The full experience takes about 60 to 75 minutes, with roughly 40 minutes spent exploring the walk-through. It’s recommended for ages 5 and up, though children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, said the partnership brings “one of the most defining universes of our time” to Abu Dhabi. In short, Yas Island is about to turn upside down.

Whether you’ve been with the gang since Season 1 or you’re just curious about the hype, this experience promises mystery, nostalgia and pure 80s fun.

The Details:

Location: Stranger Things: The Experience opens on Friday, November 14, 2025, on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Times: Thursday to Friday from 4pm to 9.40pm, Saturday from 2pm to 9.40pm, and Sunday from 12pm to 7.40pm. It’s closed Monday to Wednesday, so plan your visit for the weekend.

Cost: Tickets start at Dhs 75, and the venue is wheelchair accessible