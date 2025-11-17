Aviation jobs in the Middle East are set to soar in the next few years

The UAE and other Gulf countries are investing billions in new aircraft and airport projects, creating massive opportunities for pilots, technicians, and cabin crew.

Airbus predicts the Middle East will need 69,000 new pilots, nearly 64,000 technicians, and 132,000 cabin crew members as air travel continues to grow. The news comes as the Dubai Airshow 2025 kicks off, one of the world’s largest aviation events.

Meanwhile, Dubai is revamping Al Maktoum International Airport, which is set to become the world’s largest airport when fully operational.

Dubai Airshow 2025 underway

The five-day Dubai Airshow started at Al Maktoum International Airport today and around 115 countries, 490 civilian and military delegations, and 150,000 visitors are attending. Airbus says the event highlights the Middle East’s role as a global hub for aviation and long-haul flights.

Emirates makes major order at Airshow

On the first day of the Dubai Airshow, Emirates announced a $38 billion order for 65 new Boeing 777-9 aircraft. The airline also ordered 130 GE9X engines from GE Aerospace, which power the new twin-engined planes. This deal gives Boeing a boost after the 777-9’s debut was delayed to 2027.

Economic impact of aviation jobs

The UAE’s aviation sector contributes $92 billion to the country’s economy, or 18% of GDP. Across the Middle East, the commercial aviation services market is expected to reach $30 billion over the next 20 years. Services include aircraft maintenance, training, flight operations, cabin upgrades, and air traffic management.

Rising passenger numbers

Passenger traffic in the region is predicted to grow 4.4 per cent per year, supported by tourism, trade, and economic growth. The Middle East population is expected to rise by 240 million over the next two decades, further increasing demand for air travel.

Image: What’s On Archive