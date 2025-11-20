Mandarin Oriental Downtown is opening 2 new restaurants in Dubai

Both new restaurants in Dubai are part of Majestas, a global hospitality group founded by Flavio Briatore. Majestas is known for creating cultural destinations that mix dining, entertainment, and lifestyle. The group also runs famous venues like Crazy Pizza and La Rose des Vents.

A brand-new landmark has arrived in the heart of Downtown Dubai with the opening of Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai. Standing 303 metres tall, offering luxury, design, and experiences like no other in the city. It’s part of Wasl Tower, one of Dubai’s most striking architectural creations. The tower twists skywards with the region’s tallest ceramic façade, designed to improve airflow and reduce energy use.

Lion in the Sun

Lion in the Sun opens on November 25 at the brand-new Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai. This is the first ever Lion in the Sun restaurant outside Kenya, where the original retreat in Malindi became a hotspot for celebrities.

The restaurant is located on the top floor of the hotel and offers views of the Dubai skyline. Designed by Richard Saunders, the interior combines elegance with modern style. Every detail is created to make guests feel both welcome and pampered.

At the heart of Lion in the Sun is open-fire cooking. Celebrity chef Batuhan Piatti leads the kitchen, using fire to bring out the full flavour of premium ingredients. The menu is Mediterranean-inspired, featuring grilled lobster, prime cuts of meat, and seasonal vegetables.

Lion in the Sun is all about connection. It aims to be a place where friends and families gather, enjoying meals in a warm atmosphere, with the city skyline as part of the experience.

Billionaire

Also opening on November 25, Billionaire makes its grand return to Dubai at the same hotel. Known internationally for its dinner shows, the new Billionaire is located on the 61st floor, offering stunning views of the city.

Under the artistic direction of Irma di Paola, the restaurant offers an immersive show called Up in the Sky. Guests enjoy music, dance, and visual performances that blend seamlessly with fine dining. Two stages and an amphitheatre-style layout ensure every table gets the perfect view.

The menu is a unique combination of Italian and contemporary Japanese cuisine, making the dining part of the show rather than a pause from it.

Location: Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Wasl Tower, Albanny Street, Sheikh Zayed Road

Times:

Lion in the Sun: Daily, 12pm to 12am

Billionaire: Tuesday to Sunday, 9pm to 12am

Contact:

Lion in the Sun: (056) 573 8283

Billionaire: (054) 329 4984

Images: Supplied