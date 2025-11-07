A brand-new landmark has arrived in the heart of Downtown Dubai with the opening of Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai

Standing 303 metres tall, Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai offers luxury, design, and experiences like no other in the city.

A New Icon on Sheikh Zayed Road

Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai is part of Wasl Tower, one of Dubai’s most striking architectural creations. The tower twists skywards with the region’s tallest ceramic façade, designed to improve airflow and reduce energy use. The hotel brings together luxury, culture, and modern city life in one place.

Rooms, suites and residences

The hotel features 259 stylish rooms and suites with views of the Dubai skyline or the Arabian Gulf. Interiors mix the brand’s Asian heritage with Dubai’s vibrant character, complemented by art from local and international artists. On top of the hotel, The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai will launch in 2026, offering private apartments with full luxury services and panoramic city views.

Dining for every taste

Food takes centre stage at the hotel. Yù & Mì is a modern Chinese restaurant and bar inspired by 1960s Hong Kong. Guests can enjoy creative cocktails, Cantonese and Sichuan dishes, and a lively atmosphere. Chitarra celebrates Italian cuisine with handmade pasta and regional dishes. Noia by the Pool serves Mediterranean flavours in a relaxed rooftop setting with poolside views.

More restaurants are planned, including a rooftop Greek restaurant, a street-level urban eatery, the Mandarin Oriental Cake Shop, and international names such as Billionaire, Lion in the Sun, Osaka, and Pavyllon Dubai by Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno.

Wellness and leisure

Wellness at Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai spans two floors with nine treatment rooms, two couples’ suites, a VIP hammam, saunas, steam rooms, vitality pools, and a fully equipped fitness centre. Outside, the landscaped pool terrace offers a 25-metre lap pool, leisure pool, kids’ pool, loungers, cabanas, and a tea lounge.

Events and family facilities

The hotel has more than 2,000 square metres of indoor space for events and meetings. The 1,000-square-metre Oriental Ballroom is joined by eight naturally lit meeting rooms with modern audiovisual technology. Families can enjoy Hana & Friends, a dedicated kids’ club designed for fun and learning.

A touch of local art

To mark the opening, the hotel unveiled its signature fan, a Mandarin Oriental tradition. This special piece was designed by Emirati artist Zeinab Alhashemi using camel hide and bronze rods, representing the desert colours and Dubai’s skyline.

Location: Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai

Contact: mandarinoriental.com/dubai/downtown, (04) 777 8888

@mo_downtowndubai