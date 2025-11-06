Dig out those stretchy pants because these outdoor foodie spots in Dubai are too hard to resist

This winter, Dubai comes alive as an open-air foodie paradise, offering everything from global street-food flavours to relaxed outdoor meals with friends and family under twinkling lights. Whether you’re exploring bustling food-truck parks, vibrant open-air markets, or cozy outdoor cafés, the city is packed with outdoor foodie destinations waiting to be discovered.

Here are the best seasonal outdoor foodie spots in Dubai you don’t want to miss

The Square at Nad Al Sheba Gardens

The Square at Nad Al Sheba Gardens returns for a second season featuring a collection of gastronomy and cultural experiences. Foodies will be treated to delicious sips and bites set amongst a lush garden space. Your options include the popular SLRP Ramen & Rolls Bar, Kokoro, Home Bakery, Omar Odali and more. Besides the lip-smacking treats, there will be live shows, cultural activations, and family-friendly events, too.

Location: 34th Street, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai

Times/Dates: Daily, 4pm to 12am

@thesquarenasg

Marsa Boulevard

This waterfront destination is back for a brand-new season – bigger, better, and more dynamic than its first edition. Marsa Boulevard is home to a plethora of drool-worthy food stalls and additionally, visitors can look forward to a programme filled with family-friendly experiences, fashion activations, artful Instagrammable installations and more. You can read all about it here.

PS. If you are going, make sure you check out WatchHouse – London’s beloved speciality coffee bar (video above).

Location: Marsa Boulevard (near Dubai Festival City Mall), Al Kheeran, Marsa Al Khor, Dubai

Times: Weekdays 4pm to 12am, weekends 4pm to 1am

Contact: @marsaboulevard

The Bay by Social

Another popular culinary experience returning to Dubai is The Bay by Social, located along Festival Bay’s waterfront. It brings together some of Dubai’s loved homegrown eateries, such as Shawarma Abu Al Abid, Salties, House of Pops, Churros Factory, Choco Berry Boutique and more. Once you’ve had your fill, you can catch the performances, try your luck at a carnival game, do a little bit of shopping or just sit and enjoy the views of the Dubai Creek and the IMAGINE show.

Location: Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Bay waterfront

Times: From 4pm (until April 2025)

Contact: @thebaybysocial

Global Village UAE

If there’s one place in Dubai where the world’s flavours come together, it’s Global Village. This family-friendly hotspot is every foodie’s dream, bursting with food stalls, viral bites, and dishes that look incredible on the ’Gram and taste even better in real life. There’s so much to try, you will find yourself returning multiple times during the season. If you’re taking notes, there’s Arabian Square and Happiness Street with innovative street food and Asia Boulevard featuring the irresistible flavours of Asia. Seafood fans can find sumptuous seafood, a wide range of ramen, grills, and fried and baked dishes at Floating Market, and for a taste of India, head to Indian Chaat Bazaar. And of course, if you need to cool down your palate, head to Dessert District, where you’ll be spoilt for choice with 32 kiosks all specialising in desserts.

Location: Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai

Times: Sun to Wed 4pm to 12am, Thurs to Sat 4pm to 1am (Tues is ladies’ day and family except on public holidays)

Contact: (04) 362 4114, @globalvillageuae

Ripe Market

Love an outdoor market? Dubai’s beloved Ripe Market has once again shifted outdoors so you can enjoy the cooler weather. If shopping isn’t your thing, you can also explore the delicious food vendors on the site. Enjoy bites such as burgers, Greek food, quiche, salads and plenty of other light snacks. You can bring the whole family, including the little ones, as there’s a petting zoo, pony rides, art workshops, and more. Do note, Ripe Market will be open at Academy Park only on weekends.

Location: Ripe Market, Academy Park, Al Sufouh 1, Dubai

Dates: Weekends, Saturday 9am to 9pm, Sunday 9am to 7pm

Contact: @ripemarket

Images: Supplied and Instagram