If you drive in Dubai, new paid parking in Dubai areas have been introduced

Parkin, the city’s main paid parking in Dubai operator, has introduced charges in four areas. Fees apply daily between 8am and 10am, with rates increasing the longer you park. See below the four new neighbourhoods in Dubai and their paid parking fees.

Dubai Outsource City

30 minutes – Dhs2

1 hour – Dhs4

2 hours – Dhs8

3 hours – Dhs12

4 hours – Dhs16

5 hours – Dhs20

6 hours – Dhs24

7 hours – Dhs28

Full day – Dhs36

Dubai International Academic City

30 minutes – Dhs2

1 hour – Dhs4

2 hours – Dhs8

3 hours – Dhs12

4 hours – Dhs16

5 hours – Dhs20

6 hours – Dhs24

7 hours – Dhs28

24 hours – Dhs32

Dubai Studio City

30 minutes – Dhs2

1 hour – Dhs4

2 hours – Dhs8

3 hours – Dhs12

4 hours – Dhs16

5 hours – Dhs20

6 hours – Dhs24

7 hours – Dhs28

24 hours – Dhs36

Dubai Sports City

1 hour – Dhs2

2 hours – Dhs4

3 hours – Dhs6

4 hours – Dhs8

5 hours – Dhs10

6 hours – Dhs12

7 hours – Dhs14

Full day – Dhs20

You can now get CAFU services at Parkin parking areas in Dubai

Parking in Dubai is about to have more perks. Own a car in Dubai? Life (and parking) is about to get a lot easier. CAFU and Parkin teamed up in August 2025, which means you’ll now be able to get your car washed or refueled on demand at any of the Parkin areas in Dubai.

Instead of spending more time trekking to the nearest fuel station to wash your car or refuel the tank, you can now get everything done while you’re already parked at one of the locations. Parkin customers can take advantage of the service by clicking the link in their SMS or WhatsApp. The service will also soon be directly available through Parkin’s mobile app. CAFU users can use the app as usual. The CAFU truck will show up on demand and refuel or wash your car, without fuss or hassle.

Images: What’s On Archive