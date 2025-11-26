Now you can pay fines with Tabby and make managing government fees and fines easier than ever

Paying government fines doesn’t have to be stressful anymore. UAE residents can now pay fines with Tabby and take advantage of a flexible payment option that spreads costs over time, giving more control over budgets and making payments easier to manage.

A new way to pay government fines and fees

UAE residents can now pay fines with Tabby using a monthly instalment system. This means you no longer have to pay the full amount upfront. The UAE Ministry of Finance has partnered with Tabby to make this service possible, providing a first-of-its-kind option for managing government fines and fees across the country.

How it works

With this service, Tabby pays the full amount of your fine or fee upfront to the relevant government authority. You then repay Tabby in instalments over a period that works for you. Payments can be spread over up to 12 months, depending on your agreement. This system uses the Buy Now, Pay Later model, which is already widely used in the UAE for shopping, utilities, groceries, fuel, and more.

Why it matters

This is the first partnership of its kind between the UAE Ministry of Finance and a payment app. It allows residents to have more control over their finances and reduces the stress of paying large sums all at once. For many people, especially those with multiple fines or fees, spreading payments can make a big difference.

About Tabby

Tabby is a very popular app in the UAE. Residents use it to shop online or in-store and also helps users track price drops, compare prices across stores, and get exclusive deals and codes.

With Tabby, you can split your payments into four interest-free instalments or up to 12 monthly payments. There are no hidden fees, and you only pay what you agreed if you pay on time.

