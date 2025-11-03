The November issue of the What’s On Abu Dhabi magazine is here, and it’s free to read now

November is a busy one in Abu Dhabi, from gigs to festivals to cultural shows, there are events everywhere. The What’s On Abu Dhabi November issue is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix issue, so you’ll know exactly where you want to spend your weekends (or some weekdays). You can read it online for free.

This month, we speak to DJ Dean Curtis before his set at UNTOLD Dubai, finding out where in the UAE really ticks his boxes. We’re bringing you the best things to do in the capital this month, whether it’s a musical, an art fair, a concert or a fitness challenge. We show you some of the best beach clubs in Abu Dhabi too for when you want to catch a few rays. We’ve also rounded up some of the best cultural performances that you can’t miss.

We’re talking all things foodie too with a roundup of some foodie festivals coming up such as Taste of Abu Dhabi. We’re even bringing you to London for a trip and giving you your essential bucket list to do in the UK city. Take a look at the huge names of restaurants coming to Wynn Al Marjan Island, too and get planning your trip to RAK.

Whether you’re plotting a weekend escape, hunting for your next party, or simply looking for a new restaurant to visit, this issue is brimming with ideas to keep you inspired all month long.

So, grab a drink and flick through the November issue of What’s On Abu Dhabi magazine. It’s your ultimate guide to discovering every part of the city, and it’s only a click away…