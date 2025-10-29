Abu Dhabi hosts the fifth edition of MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants, celebrating the region’s top chefs and dining experiences

Abu Dhabi is set to host the fifth edition of Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The global dining event, celebrates the chefs, restaurants and food traditions that shape the region’s culinary identity. The awards give international recognition to the Middle East and North Africa’s dining scene and the creative talent behind it.

In January 2025, the list featured restaurants from 11 cities. Dubai’s Orfali Bros topped the rankings for the second year in a row. It took the title of The Best Restaurant in the Middle East & North Africa. Each year, the awards highlight a mix of new and established talent, from fine-dining institutions to innovative newcomers.

The 2026 programme will bring together chefs, food lovers and industry experts for a week of exciting culinary events. Highlights include #50BestTalks, a thought-leadership forum where chefs and restaurateurs share insights into their craft. There’s also Flavours of 50 Best. This is an evening brunch experience featuring dishes from some of the world’s most celebrated chefs. Then there’s 50 Best Signature Sessions. This pairs regional and international chefs for exclusive one-off dinners.

Several events will be open to the public on a ticketed basis, giving diners a rare chance to experience world-class cuisine up close. Special awards will be announced ahead of the ceremony. These include the Champions of Change Award, the Art of Hospitality Award and the American Express One To Watch Award.

Abu Dhabi continues to build its reputation as a leading food destination. With a mix of local talent, international concepts and culinary innovation, the city is ready to once again host one of the most anticipated events on the global dining calendar.