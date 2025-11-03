The November issue of the What’s On Dubai magazine is here, and it’s free to read now

November is a busy one in Dubai, from gigs to festivals to cultural shows, there are events everywhere. The What’s On Dubai magazine for the November issue is the party guide, so you’ll know exactly where you want to spend your weekends (or some weekdays). You can read it online for free.

This month, we speak to DJ Dean Curtis before his set at UNTOLD Dubai, finding out where in the UAE really ticks his boxes. We’re bringing you the seven moods of Dubai’s winter which includes the wellness seeker, the family adventurer, the creative soul, the party animal, the ocean lover, the chill explorer, and the foodie. We go into detail on what to expect at the Emirates Dubai Rugby Sevens. We’ve also rounded up some of the best cultural performances that you can’t miss.

We’re talking all things fitness with the Dubai Fitness Challenge as you get ready to move, stretch, run and cycle your way around the city. We’re even bringing you to London for a trip and giving you your essential bucket list to do in the UK city. Take a look at our review of SANA, the newest restaurant on the block at Madinat Jumeirah, or get some inspiration for you next beach day at Summersalt.

Whether you’re plotting a weekend escape, hunting for your next party, or simply looking for a new restaurant to visit, this issue is brimming with ideas to keep you inspired all month long.

So, grab a drink and flick through the November issue of What’s On Dubai magazine. It’s your ultimate guide to discovering every part of the city, and it’s only a click away…