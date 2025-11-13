It’s almost time to start putting your Christmas trees up and Dubai is getting organised

Now that Halloween is over, Christmas season is coming and people around Dubai are getting organised. The festive season starts at home and the Christmas tree is always one of our favourite parts. Whether it’s decked in lights or tinsel, finished with a fairy or a star, we’ve found the best places to buy your Christmas tree in Dubai.

Real Christmas trees in Dubai

Spinneys

The Dubai expat favourite, Spinneys has real Christmas trees for you to bring home, decorate and enjoy the fresh tree smell we all know and love. Prices start at Dhs175 where you’ll get a Nordmann Fir Christmas tree that is 125 to 140cm, and you can get them delivered to your home for Dhs100. They’re available for pre-order now and you’ll get notified when it comes into stock.

Location: Spinneys, across Dubai

Contact: Order here

Christmas Trees UAE

Starting price: from Dhs620

This family-run business brings a range of Fraser Fir trees from Quebec, Canada to the region each year. They can deliver straight to your door, and prices start from Dhs620 for a 5ft to 6ft tree. You’ll need to purchase the stand separately for Dhs150 – Dhs250 depending on the size of the tree. Their early bird sale is on now, so get in early and pre-order yours with a 10 per cent discount, ahead of delivery from the last week of November. Save some dirhams and opt for a pick-up at the Oleander branch in Jumeirah Beach Road (map) or from Oleander nursery in Warsan (here)

Location: Christmas Trees UAE

Contact: christmastreesuae.com

Kibsons

Starting price: Dhs283

Kibsons is currently taking pre-orders for its real Christmas trees from sustainable farms in Denmark. A 150 centimetre tree will cost you Dhs279. A taller tree standing at 175 centimetres will cost you Dhs463 (pre-order price), while a 200 centimetre tree is priced at Dhs616.. You can pre-order your base, too, for Dhs71. Get your pre-orders in now for delivery between November 27 to 29. Once the Christmas season is over, the team will even collect your tree and recycle it for you in an effort to help the community and the environment. ⁠

Location: Kibsons

Contact: kibsons.com

FNP.ae

Starting price: Dhs549

Online shop FNP.ae are bringing convenience even to the real Christmas trees in Dubai, you can order some that are beautifully decorated, with lights on them or bare if you prefer. They range from 4ft to 10ft and prices start at Dhs549.

FNP.ae

Flowwow

Starting price: Dhs500

Head to flower delivery service Flowwow and grab your real trees from a starting price of Dhs500. You can get it bare or it can even come completely decorated so you don’t have to hang a bauble.

flowwow.ae

Also read: 66 Christmas brunches in Dubai to book this festive season

Artificial Christmas trees in Dubai

Ace Hardware

Starting price: Dhs129

For a PVC artificial tree at Ace Hardware, prices start from as little as Dhs39 for a tree standing at a height of 50 centimetres, while larger trees standing at a height of 100 centimetres start from Dhs129. A number of options are available including trees decked with pinecones and cherries, covered in snow, etc.

Location: Ace Hardware, Nakheel Mall, Festival City, Dubai Hills Mall and Jebel Ali.

Contact: Tel (800) 275223. aceuae.com

Home Centre

Starting price: Dhs199 (for slim a Christmas tree)

Home Centre goes all out when it comes to festive decor for the home. Their Christmas trees range from a slim 5ft tree for Dhs199, up to 8ft or 10ft options with snow or cones and berries on. While you’re at it, don’t forget to add a couple of ornaments to cart, too.

Location: Home Centre, various locations including Mall of the Emirates, Oasis Mall and Mirdiff City Centre.

Contact: Tel:(800) 694 633. homecentre.com

Ikea

Starting price: Dhs99 (for a 150 centimetre tree)

Offering just about everything imaginable for the home, it’s no surprise that you’ll find Ikea stocking trees of all shapes, sizes and materials over the festive season. Trees start from Dhs99 for a 150 centimetre tree, so they’re pretty affordable, while the 180 centimetre tree is Dhs159.

Location: Ikea, various locations – Dubai Festival City and Jebel Ali, Dubai.

Contact: Tel:(04) 203 7555. ikea.com

Carrefour

Starting price: Dhs180 (for a 150 centimetre tree)

You can find plenty of artificial trees across the many Carrefour stores in Dubai. They don’t all stock them, with the larger selections in the city stores and hypermarkets, and a big selection available online. They’re also a popular option for reasonably priced decorations and lights, too.

Location: Carrefour, various locations including Sports City, City Centre Deira and Ibn Battuta.

Contact: carrefouruae.com

Irony Home

Starting price: Dhs1,450 (for a 7ft tree).

If you’re really looking to wow your festive guests, there are a few better options than Irony Home. The luxury interiors and furniture store will provide the ultimate Christmas dressing experience. Their festive range is one of the city’s most lavish, but the trees are also on the pricier side as such. You can choose from pre-lit, decorated, snow covered or bare.

Location: Irony Home, Mall of the Emirates.

Contact: Tel: (0)4 343 7886. ironyhome.com

Bloomr

Starting price: Dhs769(for a 180 centimetre tree)

Bloomr’s Christmas section is already up and running, with an array of beautiful, bushy Christmas trees perfect for adding some seasonal magic to your home. There’s snowy, pre-lit and berry-adorned options, all of which come in four size options from 180 centimetres to 270 centimetres. Shop online or visit them at Festival City Mall.

Location: Bloomr, Festival City Mall

Contact: bloomr.com

Crate & Barrel

Starting price: Dhs850 (for a 185 centimetre tree)

A wonderful home furnishing retailer that at Christmastime becomes a winter wonderland full of beautiful ornaments, wreaths galore and home goods you didn’t know you needed at Christmas. The beautiful home shop has a whole host of different shapes and sizes of Christmas trees for you to choose from. Napier frosted trees range in price from Dhs850 to Dhs1,450, while Bristlecone trees are priced between Dhs840 and Dhs7,390 if you opt for a 395 centimetre tree with lights.

Location: Crate & Barrel, various locations around Dubai

Contact: crateandbarrel.ae

Images: Archive and Unsplash