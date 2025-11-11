The spot we’re loving right now: INA Dubai

We recently checked out INA Dubai and had to share our thoughts. Here’s what it’s really like when you step inside – from the food to the music and the atmosphere. If it’s been on your radar, keep reading…

The spot

Set along J1 Beach, INA Dubai brings together food, culture, and nightlife in a way that feels current. Part restaurant, part lounge, it’s fully alive. The mix of open-fire cooking, live music, and interiors that flow from intimate dining to a lively lounge captures exactly what Dubai does best – dining that turns into a night out.

The vibe

The setting is somewhere between laid-back and dramatic. Warm tones of burnt orange and deep red meet layers of greenery and soft lighting that flatters everything (and everyone). It’s the kind of place where taking photos feels like a proper photoshoot – that perfect glow and lighting.

Inside, handcrafted woodwork, rich textures, and an impressive retractable roof give the room a sense of movement. The night we went, a DJ spinning uplifting Afro house beats, a drummer, and dancers in stunning, feathery costumes kept the space alive from start to finish.

The food and drinks

INA Dubai’s menu leans heavily on open-fire cooking, with a clear focus on high-quality ingredients. Seafood and steaks take centre stage, but there’s plenty for vegetable lovers too, from char-grilled seasonal veg to lighter, ingredient-led appetizers. Chef Glen Ballis keeps things simple, letting the natural textures and juiciness come through. For meat and seafood fans, the selections are generous; premium tender steaks, whole fish, and flame-grilled cuts. Vegetables complement the mains beautifully with subtle seasoning.

Drinks range from world-class wines that suit the menu to inventive cocktails designed for those who are just there for the vibe. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a glass of wine with a steak or a lighter cocktail to sip alongside seafood and veggies.

The service

Knowledgeable, attentive, and genuinely friendly. The team knows the menu inside out and makes recommendations that feel personal. Everything arrived at a good pace, keeping the evening relaxed while making sure we were looked after the whole time.

What to order

Tuna tartare with truffle and potato gratin

Westholme beef carpaccio, caviar, green dressing

Tomato carpaccio with green herb puree

Grilled Medjool date with wagyu ham and manouri cheese

Barbecued calamari with tomato vinaigrette

Whole Greek seabass

Char-grilled asparagus with whipped ricotta

Westholme striploin (there are plenty of other steak options too – steak lovers will know exactly what to pick)

What’s on the bill

Around Dhs1200 to Dhs1500 for two or three if you’re going for the full line-up of appetisers, mains, and drinks. For lighter dining and a couple of glasses, expect roughly Dhs600–800.

The final say

Perfect for almost any outing; a few drinks and light bites, an intimate dinner with friends, or a full night out. The restaurant goes from dining to party mode as the evening goes on. If that sounds like your kind of scene, book a table sooner rather than later. With Dubai’s perfect weather, the terrace right on the ocean makes it even more magical.

What’s On verdict

We loved the energy, the interior, the overall vibe, and how the space gets groovy at night. Would we go back? Absolutely – partly for the food, but mostly for the atmosphere, the live music, and of course, to snap more photos. The simple, well-executed grilled dishes are smoky, juicy, and satisfying without feeling heavy, perfect for a lighter night out, while the overall setting makes it a standout spot in Dubai. We’ll be back soon.

Location: J1 Beach, 71A St, Jumeirah 1

Times: Monday to Thursday 6:30pm to 1am; Friday & Saturday 6:30pm to 2am; Sunday 6:30pm to 1am

Contact: (04) 570 4766 @ina.dubai

Reservations: Recommended

Images: Provided