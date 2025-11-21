West Bay Lounge brings mediterranean flavours and slow coastal charm to life on the Corniche

There’s something about West Bay Lounge that settles the mind before you’ve even taken a seat. The sun hits the water just right, the breeze softens the edges of the day and suddenly the city feels far away. It’s the kind of spot that reminds you why living by the coast is such a gift. You come for the view, but you stay because everything else feels just as good.

The Spot

Set along Abu Dhabi’s Corniche, West Bay Lounge is the kind of place that makes the city’s coastline feel brand new again. With a front-row seat to the sea, this Mediterranean fusion restaurant offers more than just a view. It feels like you’ve stepped out of the daily rush and into a secret you almost don’t want to share. The gentle waves, soft music and scent of grilled seafood in the air make it the perfect place to slow down and soak in the beauty of the capital’s beachfront.

The Vibe

Boho-chic without trying too hard, West Bay Lounge feels like a postcard come to life. Hammocks and day beds sway in the distance while the sunlight dances on the water. Even on a Wednesday afternoon, it feels like a weekend. The earthy tones, soft fabrics and the gentle hum of conversation add to the sense that time here moves differently. By the time your first drink arrives, the thought of emails and meetings has already faded away.

The Food and Drinks

Head Chef Jose Maria Ibarra Becerra clearly cooks with passion and a love for bold flavour. Every dish has his signature touch of heat and depth without being overwhelming. The gambas al ajillo, with prawns, porcini and button mushrooms in a homemade Mexican chili sauce, was a knockout. Each bite brought a mix of spice and richness that lingered beautifully.

The grilled tiger prawns with mash were buttery and tender, and the sushi platter added a fresh, clean contrast to the meal. Dessert was the biggest surprise. The West Bay Cioccolato, a chocolate fudge cake layered with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with hot chocolate sauce, was decadent yet light enough to finish every bite. To drink, the Placebo mocktail, a mix of coconut, orange, pineapple, cinnamon and lime, felt like sunshine in a glass. Every sip matched the beachy, relaxed spirit of the setting.

The Service

The team at West Bay Lounge is warm and confident, offering thoughtful recommendations and quick service without interrupting the easy flow of the afternoon. They know the menu inside out and strike the perfect balance between friendly and professional.

What to Order

Gambas al ajillo

West Bay Cioccolato

What’s On the Bill

Around Dhs 500

What’s On Verdict

West Bay Lounge is a slice of calm with unbeatable views and food that’s full of heart. It tastes like home and a holiday all at once. The setting, the flavours and the seaside charm make it a must-visit, whether you’re here for sunset cocktails or a long, lazy lunch.

Location: West Bay Lounge, Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi

Times: 12pm to 1am

Contact: (054) 586 4442