Dubai runners, you may be ready… but don’t trip up; check these road closures first

The city is gearing up for Dubai Run, and while thousands are ready to take over the streets, some roads won’t be. Before you set out – whether you’re running or just trying to get around – here’s the lowdown on the road closures in Dubai you need to know.

تعرفوا إلى الطرق المتأثرة خلال سباق #تحدي_دبي_للجري الذي يُقام يوم الأحد 23 نوفمبر 2025، حيث ستبدأ خطة إغلاقات الطرق من الساعة 3:00 صباحاً حتى الساعة 10:00 صباحاً. تنصحكم #هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات بالتخطيط لرحلاتكم مسبقاً واستخدام الطرق البديلة المذكورة لضمان تنقلكم السهل من وإلى… pic.twitter.com/HPQP9NL5uX — RTA (@rta_dubai) November 21, 2025

In a post shared by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), these are the roads that will be closed:

Part of Sheikh Zayed Road between Trade Centre Roundabout and Al Hadiqa Road bridge

Lower Financial Centre Street between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road

One-way direction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

One-way lane of Al Sukook Street

The post also states that parking spots parallel to Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed during the closure period.

RTA suggested those driving to use the following alternative routes for a smoother journey:

Upper Financial Centre Street

Zabeel Park Road

Al Wasl Road

Al Khail Road

The road closures in Dubai will be activated from 3am to 10am on November 23, 2025.

If you are bringing your car, you can park at the Dubai Mall Cinema Parking, the Fashion Parking, or the Grand Parking, and then hop on the Dubai Metro if you’ve opted for the 5km route. For the 10km route, parking is available at Al Mustaqbal multi-storey parking, the Exhibition multi-storey parking or at One Central.

Here’s what else you need to know about the Dubai Run

How long is the run?

The world’s largest free fun run will commence at the stunning Museum of the Future and you have a choice of a 5km or 10km distance.

The finish line is at Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard near Dubai Mall (The Address Hotel) for the 5km route and DIFC Gate Building for the 10km route.

What is the route?

This fun run is perhaps one of the most iconic in the world, passing some of the most beloved landmarks the city is home to. That includes the Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, and Burj Khalifa, and if you’re a seasoned runner, you will zoom all the way to the gorgeous Dubai Canal, looping back again towards the Trade Centre and ending at DIFC.

I don’t drive; how do I get to the starting line?

As Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed to motorists from early morning on Sunday, November 23, to make way for the Dubai Run, members of the public are encouraged to use the Dubai Metro on Sunday morning to get to the starting point. You will have to get off at the Dubai World Trade Centre station.

Can I still enter the Dubai Run 2025?

Yes, all slots are currently available for both the 5km route and the 10km route.

The event is open to runners of all ages and fitness levels, but you will need to register. You can register now via dubairun.com.

Dubai Run is a major event under the Dubai Fitness Challenge, and if you can’t make it this weekend, here are some other activities to consider.

Images: Dubai Fitness Challenge