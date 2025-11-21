If your perfect winter evening includes a blanket, popcorn and an open sky, this outdoor cinema in Dubai is your spot

Winter nights in Dubai just got better as Roxy Outdoor Cinema has reopened at Galleria Mall Al Barsha. The alfresco movie spot is back for the cooler season, offering a cosy and luxurious way to watch the latest films under the night sky.

A comfy open air cinema experience

Roxy Outdoor is all about comfort. Guests can relax into reclining seats, enjoy giant bean bags or book a spacious couch for two. Every seat has been designed with comfort in mind, from soft cushions to plenty of space to stretch out.

Luxury touches

The experience feels more like a boutique cinema than an outdoor setup. Expect wireless charging at your seat, gourmet dishes delivered directly to you and top tech throughout. The screen uses laser projection for an HD picture and the speakers are powered by Dolby Atmos, which surrounds you with cinema quality sound.

What to expect on your visit

Film timings change depending on the schedule, so it is best to check ahead for the latest movies on show. Whether you are planning a family night out, a date night or an easy midweek plan, there is a seating style for everyone. You can choose between bean bags, single couches or a double couch for couples.

More outdoor cinemas to try in Dubai

Dubai is full of outdoor cinema experiences during the winter months, each with its own style and vibe. If you are looking for more places to enjoy films under the stars, here are a few to try.

Vox Moonlight at The Galleria Mall

Cinema Akil at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central

JLT Cinema Under the Stars 2025

Zero Gravity

Location: Roxy Cinema, Galleria Mall, Al Barsha

Tickets: For bookings or more details you can call (800) 7699 or visit theroxycinemas.com

Image: What’s On Archive