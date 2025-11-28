Out and about in Dubai this weekend? You can enjoy free parking on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

Drivers in Dubai are getting a break this UAE National Day weekend. The Roads and Transport Authority has confirmed that public parking across the city will be free for three days. Sunday November 30 is already a non-paid parking day, and Monday December 1 and Tuesday December 2 will also be free to mark the Eid Al Etihad holiday.

Parking fees will return on Wednesday December 3. Multi-storey car parks and Al Khail Gate N-365 are not included, so charges still apply there.

What to know before you park

Free parking covers all standard public parking zones. It is a good idea to plan ahead, as long weekends are usually busy, especially near malls, beaches and popular attractions. If you want to avoid the traffic completely, the Metro and buses will be running with updated holiday timings.

Dubai Metro timings for the long weekend

If you are taking the Metro during Eid Al Etihad, the RTA has confirmed the operating hours for both the Red and Green Lines. With two extra days off for most residents, expect stations to be slightly busier than usual.

Metro hours

Saturday November 29

5am to 1am the next day

Sunday November 30

8am to 1am the next day

Monday December 1 and Tuesday December 2

5am to 1am the next day

These timings make it easy to move around the city, whether you are heading to celebrations, fireworks or simply enjoying the long break.

Also read: Fireworks and family-friendly things to do in Dubai this long weekend

Dubai buses during the holiday

If you prefer to travel by bus, the RTA has advised passengers to check updated schedules before heading out. Holiday timing changes will be available on the S’hail app, which gives real-time information on routes and arrivals.

Image: What’s On Archive