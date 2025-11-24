Discover the best family-friendly things to do in Dubai this long weekend for a break full of fun, food and festivities

With a four day break for Eid Al Etihad, there are plenty of family-friendly things to do across Dubai from cultural experiences and fireworks to theme parks and creative workshops, making it the perfect chance to enjoy time together.

How long is the long weekend

The start of December comes with a well earned break as the UAE marks Eid Al Etihad, previously known as Union Day and UAE National Day. Both the public and private sectors will enjoy time off on Monday December 1, and Tuesday December 2, 2025. Work begins again on Wednesday December 3, 2025 which means most people will enjoy a four day weekend. With schools closed as well, it’s the perfect chance for families to spend quality time together, enjoy the cooler weather, and explore plenty of family-friendly things to do in Dubai. These ideas also work brilliantly for couples and groups of friends who simply want to enjoy too.

Celebrate at Global Village

Global Village is going all out for the occasion with bright displays in the colours of the UAE flag, fireworks, drone show and a special dance performance created for the celebration. Fireworks take place at 9pm on December 1,2 and 3 so you have several chances to catch the show.

Location: Global Village

Times: From 4pm to 12am

Cost: From Dhs25

Contact: (04) 362 4114

A weekend of culture at Expo City

Expo City will be buzzing with activity as Al Wasl Dome hosts live shows, creative performances and family friendly entertainment. Expect art installations, workshops and plenty to explore in the beautiful dome.

Location: Expo City Dubai

Times: November 28 to December 2

Contact: (800) 39762489

@expocitydubai

Theme park thrills at Dubai Parks and Resorts

Make the most of the long break with a day at Motiongate, Legoland or Riverland. Each park will have roaming performers, themed celebrations and special activities for children throughout the weekend.

Location: Dubai Parks and Resorts

Times: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Contact: (800) 2629464

@dubaiparksresorts

Traditional vibes at Souk Al Seef

If you prefer something more laid back, head to Al Seef along the Dubai Creek. The waterfront will be filled with cultural activities, local food stalls and family friendly entertainment. Fireworks are planned for 2 December at 9pm and the reflections over the Creek make it even more special.

Location: Souk Al Seef, Dubai Creek

Times: Tuesday December 2, evening

Cost: Free

@soukalseef

Family fun at Nad Al Sheba Mall

Nad Al Sheba Mall will be hosting weeks of celebrations with pop ups inspired by local culture and fun weekend activities for families. There will be something new to see each visit so it is an easy stop for parents looking to keep little ones busy.

Location: Nad Al Sheba Mall

Times: December 1 to 28

Cost: Free

Contact: (800) 738245

@nadalsheba.mall

Winter festival at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

The library’s outdoor Winter Festival brings together creative workshops, live shows and local talent. It is a cosy and relaxed way to enjoy the start of the season while celebrating UAE heritage.

Location: Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Times: November 25 to November 27

Cost: Free

Contact: (800) 627523

@mbrlae

Heritage experiences at Al Shindagha Museum

Al Shindagha Museum offers an immersive look into the country’s history and culture. Over the long weekend you can expect light projections, live performances and traditional shows set along the Creek.

Location: Al Shindagha Museum, Dubai Creek

Times: November 29 to December 3

Contact: (058) 124 4214

@alshindaghamuseum

A night out at Festival Bay

Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City will have plenty going on. Enjoy homegrown food concepts at The Bay by Social, catch roaming entertainment or try a classic carnival game. At 8pm on December 2 there will be a fireworks display followed by a live concert by Arab music star Balquees with tickets starting from Dhs75.

Location: Dubai Festival City

Times: Daily 7pm to 11pm

Cost: From Dhs75

Contact: (800) 332

@dubaifestivalcitymall

Beach views and fireworks at JBR

For a relaxed evening by the sea, head to The Beach at JBR where fireworks will light up the sky at 9pm on December 2. There are lots of restaurants lining the waterfront if you want to pair the show with a great meal.

Location: JBR beach or also visivble on Bluewater Island

Times: December 2, 9pm

@thebeachdubai