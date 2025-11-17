Flying taxi locations have been revealed

Last week, Dubai saw its first crewed flying taxi test flight and it successfully travelled from Margham to Al Maktoum International Airport, marking a major step towards the official air taxi launch expected in 2026. The flight took 17 minutes and is a breakthrough in the air taxi project. However, now a new development has been announced by RTA and that is the locations of where the flying taxis will take off and land.

The vertiports will be located in various places around the city and we’re sure there will be more added in the coming years. The main vertiport is at Dubai International Airport and is being completed adjacent to the Emirates headquarters. RTA announced that Skyports Infrastructure has reached 60% completion on this vertiport. There will be four floors, and the hub is predicted to serve 170k passengers per year with 42k landing operations.

The first crewed aerial taxi flight between Margham and Dubai World Central marks a new milestone added to Dubai’s long record of innovation.

The aerial taxi vertiports are being developed in collaboration with Skyports Infrastructure, the UK-based specialist in advanced air… pic.twitter.com/tys782PLST — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 16, 2025

Other vertiports will include:

Emaar Properties: This will be in the Zabeel Dubai Mall parking area, serving the Burj Khalifa district and the UAE’s busiest retail hub

Atlantis The Royal: A station on Palm Jumeirah offering direct access to luxury resorts, beaches, and entertainment centres

Wasl Asset Management Group: A vertiport at Dubai Marina, at the American University in Dubai (AUD) parking zone, linking one of Dubai’s busiest residential districts to business hubs like Dubai Internet City.

How flying taxis work

Imagine an electric truck that doubles as a flying car carrier. Inside its boot sits a detachable electric aircraft, designed for vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL). When it’s time to take to the skies, the air module separates from the truck and lifts off smoothly, carrying two passengers. Moving between driving and flying is effortless, with easy-to-use automatic and manual controls that make piloting as straightforward as driving a car.