Sheikh Khaled leads the UAE Flag Day ceremony at Zayed National Museum, celebrating unity and national pride

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, raised the UAE flag at the Zayed National Museum to mark Flag Day. This is an annual celebration that honours the country’s unity, pride, and progress.

The ceremony began with the national anthem. The UAE flag was lifted high in front of government officials and dignitaries. Among those attending were Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, and Maryam Eid AlMheiri, along with several senior representatives from Abu Dhabi government departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Khaled said Flag Day is a moment to reflect on the UAE’s journey and to renew the shared commitment to the values and achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the founding rulers of the nation. He said that under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues to build on its vision of empowering people and fostering innovation-driven growth for a sustainable future.

Flag Day is celebrated across the Emirates every year on November 3. The date marks the anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s accession to the presidency in 2004. The flag was first introduced in 2013. The day has become a national symbol of loyalty and pride. The day sees schools, businesses, and government buildings raising the flag at the same time to honour the UAE’s unity.

By hosting the ceremony at the Zayed National Museum, Sheikh Khaled highlighted the legacy of the country’s Founding Father. Furthermore, this also affirms the continued commitment to his vision.