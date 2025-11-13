If royal-approved dining is your thing, this DIFC hotspot just earned a spot right at the top of your must-visit list

Dubai’s dining scene always sparkles, but it shines a little brighter when royalty drops by. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is known for dining at some of the city’s top restaurants. And just yesterday, on November 12, he was spotted at one of DIFC’s most talked-about hotspots: Sexy Fish.

The flamboyant DIFC restaurant is already known for its statement interiors – think hand-painted coral, an octopus sculpture and more – and its creative Asian-fusion plates. And now, thanks to the royal visit, the restaurant is once again the name on every foodie’s lips.

The video of Sheikh Mohammed was captured by a diner who shared the video to her Instagram account.

The Dubai Ruler was seen walking in the restaurant before he sat down at a long table with his small entourage.

We are unaware of what Sheikh Mohammed tried off the menu, but we will be sure to ask the waiter and staff when we dine there next.

More about Sexy Fish

Sexy Fish originally opened in London in 2015, and Dubai is the fourth city where it has opened its doors, along with Manchester and Miami. And royalty is not the only guest it attracts.

From global A-listers to regionally renowned tastemakers, Sexy Fish Dubai draws a glittering mix of guests, including the likes of Johnny Depp, Kate Moss and Kendall Jenner and more. At its culinary helm, global chef director Bjoern Weissgerber presents Sexy Fish signatures like caramelised black cod, crispy duck and watermelon salad, as well as new-for-Dubai dishes like the scallop ceviche with cucumber and shiso.

Images: Sexy Fish and Instagram still