It was highly anticipated for a reason…

Does Sexy Fish really need an introduction? I don’t think so but I’ll give you one anyway. Sexy Fish originally opened in London in 2015, Dubai is the fourth city where it has popped up, along with Manchester and Miami. It has been a celeb magnet for years, its past guests including Johnny Depp, Kate Moss and Kendall Jenner. With clientele like that, we had high expectations, and it didn’t disappoint.

After arriving at the new Innovation One building in DIFC, we were greeted by smartly dressed security and a friendly hostesses, giving off exclusive vibes. From when you first step into the building, you’re greeted with a colourful mirrored sea scene around the reception area which includes a jaw-dropping two million pieces of hand-painted coral… sorry what? Plus an eye-catching octopus sculpture hangs over the desk, created by the legendary Damien Hirst.

The first thing that really caught my attention as we walked into the restaurant was the floor, as peculiar as that sounds. Those who have already been to Sexy Fish Dubai will understand, the floor mimics that of a sea bed with under lights so it glows as you walk over it. Between that, the octopus tentacle pillar columns wrapped with hand-blown Murano glass throughout the restaurant, the bronze mermaids, and the hanging fish-shaped lights, the decor is by far the most incredible I personally have ever seen. The wrap around terrace has a stunning view of the city’s skyline including the glistening Burj Khalifa.

For food, as we made the difficult decision of what to choose, we started off with milk bun and ocean butter. We decided to try some various dishes, the crispy pink shrimp with yuzu mayo(Dhs98), salmon tartare (Dhs87), spicy beef tenderloin, caramelised black cod (Dhs243) to name a few. Each dish was delicious but also elegantly styled. The serving of dessert was probably the most exquisite, we ordered the cinnamon donuts and they arrived with each one perched on an octopus tentacle.

I was particularly interested in the selection of cocktails which they do differently at Sexy Fish. Named unity cocktails, which they exclaim is a “cocktail list of equitability, led by flavours, inclusive for all”. The premise is that you choose your flavour on the menu, such as strawberry, pineapple, or honey and then decide on the ABV (alcohol by volume).

Lastly, we need to talk about the bathrooms… Oh wow. Now I can only speak for the women’s, and it’s strange that a bathroom could be my favourite place in a restaurant, however I have to admit it’s true. Again, you’ll have to go there to truly appreciate the details, the wow-factor but for those who want a teaser, think of a ceiling covered in flowers, a glowing tiled floor, three huge marble clam sinks. Even the taps have starfish knobs to turn as you wash your hands. You’ll feel like a glamorous mermaid while topping up your makeup, minus the tail. You can book a table here.

Verdict: Overall, Sexy Fish Dubai is an amazing spot. Whether it’s for a random date night, or a special occasion, either way, it’s bound to impress even the pickiest clientele.

Sexy Fish Dubai, Innovation One, DIFC, open 5pm to 2am Mon to Sun. Tel: +971 (0) 4 381 9000, @sexyfish_dubai