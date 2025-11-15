A new restaurant? With stunning views of the Dubai Fountains? Yes please

Dubai has a new reason to linger a little longer by the pool, a new restaurant in Downtown. Say hello to Solara, the city’s latest dining destination and effortlessly chic poolside escape, now open at Address Dubai Mall. Blending the breezy charm of the Mediterranean with the warmth and soul of Arabia, Solara is where laidback luxury meets some of the most captivating views in town, including that unobstructed Burj Khalifa backdrop.

By day, Solara is all about sun-drenched ease. Light glints off the pool as guests settle in with a perfectly chilled rosé, hand-crafted cocktails, and plates of vibrant mezze. Come golden hour, the venue starts to shift, and by night, it transforms entirely. Under the open sky, world-class DJs, live performers, and soulful saxophonists bring the space to life, turning it into a stylish evening enclave for Dubai’s in-the-know crowd.

This new Dubai restaurant has more to offer than just food and drink. At the centre of it all sits Solara’s elegant pool: calm and cooling in the afternoon, then glowing and energetic after sundown. Think refreshing dips, slow sips, glimmering candlelight, and hypnotic beats that drift into the night. This new Dubai restaurant has more to offer than just food and drink.

The menu celebrates the generosity of Mediterranean dining, elevated with Arabic depth and artistry. You’ll find dishes like hazelnut hummus with smoked olive oil, truffled milk-fed veal carpaccio, and a standout Mediterranean seafood mixed grill starring seabass, tiger prawns, and octopus. Try creamy burrata with pistachio pesto and golden Dibba honey, while the crispy zucchini flower stuffed with ricotta and lifted with red pepper coulis adds a delicate flourish. Everything is made for sharing too so grab your gang.

With its graceful olive trees, boho-luxe accents, lantern glow, and desert-inspired details, Solara manages to feel both contemporary and timeless. It’s a space designed for those long Dubai days that stretch into the night.

Location: Solara, Address Dubai Mall.

Contact: +971 4 245 8888, email dineatsolara@addresshotels.com @solaradubai