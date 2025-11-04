Space42 expands its radar satellite network with three new launches from Florida to improve disaster response worldwide

Space42 has launched three new radar-imaging satellites that can capture sharp, high-resolution images of Earth in any weather. The Abu Dhabi-based space technology company announced that Foresight-3, Foresight-4 and Foresight-5 successfully lifted off aboard a SpaceX rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The satellites, launched via integrator Exolaunch, have already established communication and begun early operations in low Earth orbit. With this launch, Space42 now has five satellites in orbit. This means it’s moving closer to its goal of completing the Foresight Constellation by 2027.

Developed in partnership with Finnish radar-imaging company ICEYE, the Foresight satellites use Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology to produce detailed images through clouds and darkness. This means they can provide constant visibility, even during storms or at night.

Each satellite captures images at a 25-centimetre resolution and sends them to Space42’s AI-powered GIQ platform. The platform analyses data from hundreds of satellites to deliver near real-time insights. Governments, emergency teams and industries use these insights to make faster, more informed decisions.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Smart Solutions at Space42 said in a statement: “Expanding the Foresight Constellation to five satellites in just over one year demonstrates our commitment to operating as a centre of excellence for space innovation.”

The next chapter begins for Space42’s #EarthObservation capabilities.​ Early operations are underway for Foresight-3, Foresight-4, and Foresight-5, expanding the #ForesightConstellation to five satellites. ​ Images: @SpaceX pic.twitter.com/dGmGflIGoK — Space42 (@space42ai) November 2, 2025

The technology is already proving its worth. SAR data helped confirm the safety of Turkey’s Atatürk Dam after the 2023 earthquake and supported recovery efforts during the UAE’s record flooding in 2024. The satellites were built in Finland. They were later tested and integrated at Space42’s new Assembly, Integration and Testing facility in Abu Dhabi before being shipped to the United States for launch. This cross-border collaboration highlights the UAE’s growing role in global space innovation.

By expanding its constellation, Space42 is helping the UAE strengthen its leadership in space-based intelligence. This will also support the country’s National Space Strategy 2030. The launch also places the UAE among only 20 countries worldwide operating radar satellites.