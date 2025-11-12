St Paul’s Girls’ School, one of the UK’s top schools, is joining the line-up of leading schools in Dubai

A big name in British education is making its way to the city. St Paul’s Girls’ School, one of the most prestigious schools in the UK, has announced plans to open a new school in Dubai in partnership with Dubai-based Meraki Education.

The new campus, called SPGS International School Dubai, will be a purpose-built school in Dubai offering world-class facilities and a British curriculum to girls from early years to grade 12.

A 515-year legacy

With a history stretching back more than five centuries, St Paul’s is known for its academic excellence and its impressive track record of sending students to top universities like Oxford, Cambridge, and the Ivy League. The Dubai campus, called SPGS International School Dubai, will bring that same level of education to the UAE.

Opening in 2029

The purpose-built school will open its doors in 2029 and will welcome girls from early years through to grade 12. It’s set to offer world-class facilities for science, arts, sport, design, and sustainability – all designed to encourage creativity, curiosity, and well-being.

What to expect

The new campus will follow a British curriculum, mirroring the standards and teaching style that have made St Paul’s one of the UK’s top-performing schools. Students will have access to international pathways and opportunities for higher education around the world.

A partnership built on excellence

Meraki Education, the team behind other leading schools such as North London Collegiate School Dubai and Hartland International School, will lead the project locally. Together, they aim to create not just a school but a learning community that inspires future innovators and leaders.

Shaping Dubai’s education future

The new school aims to nurture the next generation of thinkers, innovators, and leaders who reflect Dubai’s ambition and forward-looking spirit. With a focus on academic excellence and character development, SPGS International School Dubai will combine the rich traditions of St Paul’s with a modern, global outlook.

With its strong academic reputation and deep-rooted values, the school is expected to become one of the most anticipated education openings in Dubai, setting new benchmarks for learning and community development.

