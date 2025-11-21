The first licensed venue from the Kinoya founder and Atelier House Hospitality will bring a temaki bar and speakeasy to Downtown Dubai this month

Two of the biggest female powerhouses in the F&B scene are teaming up for an exciting new concept, and it’s opening this month. From November 28, get ready for temaki rolls, craft cocktails and cool vibes at Tezukuri, the brainchild of Kinoya founder Neha Mishra and Panchali Mahendra, CEO of Atelier House Hospitality.

Like many great ideas, this one was born on a whim, at Mishra’s birthday last year, where a spread of DIY hand rolls sparked inspiration between the pair. Now, they’re turning that spark into a full-fledged concept dedicated to all things temaki.

Tezukuri is located at the courtyard next to Opera Grand in Downtown, and this modern Japanese restaurant is set to focus on temaki rolls, paired with a unique speakeasy bar with a specialised cocktail offering. “Tezukuri is rooted in the philosophy of craft, every detail, from the rice to the rhythm of how a temake is served, is carefully considered,” Panchali tells What’s On. “The difference lies in the focus: it’s not a trend for us, it’s a commitment to doing one thing exceptionally well, and building an entire experience around that.”

The menu will feature a diverse selection of temaki, freshly prepared to preserve flavour and texture – with guests able to sample both familiar and indulgent options. But alongside temaki, you’ll also find a range of small plates and dishes that highlight seasonal produce and showcase different techniques. The set-up of the venue and the concept will be such that diners will be able to interact with chefs during meal preparation, making for a refined, interactive dining experience.

Attached to the dining bar is a speakeasy listening bar, concealed behind a minimalist doorway and designed for discovery.

Sharing more details on the speakeasy bar, Panchali tells us to ‘expect the unexpected’. “Without giving too much away, the speakeasy is designed to mirror the same spirit of intimacy and discovery that defines the dining room. It’s a space where cocktails are crafted with the same care as the food, where you feel like you’ve stepped into a different world, layered, playful, and a little unexpected.”

What: Tezukuri

Where: Downtown

When: Opens November 28

Book: @tezukuridubai