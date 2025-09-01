The handroll bar is by Chef Reif Othman, the mastermind behind TERO, Hoe Lee Kow and Kushi

The dining scene in Dubai has burst to life again with the launch of several new restaurants including Orilla, Ostura, Em Sherif Deli and more. And now, foodies have another to add to their list: YUBI – the UAE’s first licensed homegrown handroll bar.

YUBI is a concept bought to life by 7 Management and multi award-winning Chef Reif Othman. It it set to open its doors this September in the heart of Dubai’s latest dining district at the vibrant 25 Jump Street at One Central.

YUBI draws inspiration from Japanese street culture and hip-hop. The venue alone pulses with energy, blending music, fashion, and design that brings the raw creativity of the streets into a one-of-a-kind dining destination. And yes, if you’re wondering… it is Instagrammable.

*25 new restaurants in Dubai for 2025 and what’s opening next*

3 of 12

What’s On the menu? YUBI will showcase a world-class curation of dishes, all a curation of Chef Reif’s culinary genius.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yubi Dubai (@yubidubai)

Speaking on the opening, Founder and Group CEO of 7 Management stated, “We’ve created a concept that redefines the traditional Japanese dining experience, with handrolls at the heart of it, complemented by sashimi, nigiri, and more. It’s fresh, uplifting, and unapologetically different. Our goal is to make everyone feel welcome at YUBI, whether stopping by for a quick bite or enjoying an elevated dinner.”

Chef Reif Othman adds, “At YUBI, we want guests to feel the energy and discover handrolls in a whole new way, dining in a space that is inspiring, social, and full of flavour.”

He adds that YUBI ‘does things differently’ giving diners ‘a front-row seat as our rolls are crafted right in front of you.’ Expanding on the menu, Othman says, “guests can explore a wider menu of Japanese favorites, all served at their freshest. The result is an immersive, interactive experience that’s anything but ordinary, one you’ll want to come back for.”

Yubi opens its doors on September 5. See you there!

@yubidubai

Images: Supplied