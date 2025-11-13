Starting a business in Dubai is now faster, simpler, and fully digital

Thinking of starting a business in Dubai? Now it’s practically instant. Thanks to the Dubai Unified Licence (DUL), opening a business bank account has gone from 65 days to just five. For anyone looking to launch or grow in the city, it’s a total game-changer – less paperwork, more action, and a way to get straight to doing business without any hold-ups.

The Dubai Unified Licence

Launched in 2023, the DUL gives every business a verified digital identity, linking mainland and free-zone companies to banks, utilities, and government services through one platform. Over 900,000 licences have already been issued, and banks like Emirates NBD, Mashreq, and First Abu Dhabi are fully integrated.

What this means for entrepreneurs

No more waiting months for approvals or running between offices. Entrepreneurs can now get their business bank accounts in days, focus on hiring, operations, and growth, and move quickly on opportunities. Small businesses and startups benefit just as much as multinational companies.

A boost for Dubai’s economy

The move aligns with the city’s D33 vision, aiming to double the economy by 2033. Faster setups mean more businesses, more jobs, and more investment flowing into Dubai – all through a transparent, digitally powered system.

Quick, smart, and ready to grow

Starting a business in Dubai has gone from a lengthy process to a smart, streamlined experience. It’s a practical example of how tech and governance can empower entrepreneurs, boost confidence, and make Dubai one of the easiest cities in the world to do business.

All-in-one access for your business

The DUL connects businesses directly with banks, government services, and utilities through one verified digital ID. That means less back-and-forth, faster approvals, and more time to focus on building your business and exploring opportunities in Dubai’s fast-paced market.

Image: Unsplash