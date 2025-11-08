One city, seven identities. Because when winter in Dubai rolls in, the city doesn’t change… It just shows up in new moods

You know what “winter” means in many places: snow piling up, scarves wrapped tight, heavy boots, and hibernation mode. But winter in Dubai? It’s different. While the world moves indoors, Dubai moves outdoors. The city finds its rhythm, mornings are crisp (but not frozen), afternoons warm just enough, evenings perfect for being out. Best of all: no matter who you are or what mood you’re in, this winter can be made for you. Calm, adventure, food, creativity – or all of the above – winter in Dubai hands you the options through seven moods. You might just find yourself in one (or a few).

The Wellness Seeker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrienne Everett l International Yoga Instructor (@hippiewhohustles)

If calm is your scene, this is your season. Mornings can be anything from beach yoga and sunrise meditation in the desert to a full-on fitness and recovery experience, holistic treatments, and spa days.

Outdoor yoga with a view

Start your day with a gently guided session at HWH Studio, located inside the iconic Burj Al Arab. Their signature Sunset Flow takes place on a private terrace with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, making it one of the most serene and exclusive yoga experiences in the city.

Location: Jumeirah Burj Al Arab

@hwhstudiodubai

Train and recover at SIRO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIRO ONE ZA’ABEEL (@siroonezaabeel)

For a well-rounded mix of fitness and recovery, SIRO One Za’abeel is your one-stop hub. This performance-led hotel is built around holistic wellness, offering personalised training programmes, rooftop workout sessions, state-of-the-art recovery suites, cryotherapy, and even sleep optimisation.

Location: One Za’abeel Tower, Za’abeel 1

@sirohotels

Reset in the desert at Bab Al Shams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bab Al Shams Desert Resort (@babalshamshotel)

Looking to unplug without going too far? Just a short drive from the city, Bab Al Shams is a luxury desert retreat tucked into the dunes of Al Marmoom. It’s the perfect wellness escape. The spa and hammam are at the heart of its wellness offering, where treatments are combined with stillness, guided yoga, and meditation sessions. You can cool off in the infinity pool or spend your time moving between nourishing rituals and laid-back dining.

Location: Al Qudra Road, opposite Endurance City, Mugatrah, Dubai

@babalshamshotel

The Foodie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

If tasting your way through Dubai’s vibrant food scene is your winter vibe, this season brings it all. From street eats to new alfresco spots and lively markets, winter is when the city’s food culture really comes alive.

Dine alfresco at Dubai’s newest spots

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Book a table at MEI at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam for refined Chinese and Japanese dishes served on a terrace with views of Burj Al Arab. Carbone at Atlantis, The Royal brings New York-style Italian to Dubai, overlooking the water fountains. And Iliana at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab offers authentic Greek in the city, with a new rooftop opening and stunning views.

Locations: Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Atlantis, The Royal, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

@mei.dxb | @carbonedxb | @ilianadubai

Eat your way around Global Village

Back for its 30th season, Global Village is one of the best things to do in Dubai during winter and a foodie destination. While it’s known for culture, performances, and country pavilions, the food scene is worth the trip alone. Grab street food from around the world inside the pavilions, explore Asian bites at the Floating Market, and head to the new Dessert District for everything from kunafa to mochi.

Location: Wadi Al Safa 4

@globalvillageuae

Explore the food scene at Alserkal Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kokoro Hand Roll Bar (@kokoro.dxb)

More than just art, Alserkal Avenue is a hotspot for food lovers, with casual cafés and pop-up kitchens mixing global eats and local creativity. Try Kokoro, Dubai’s first Japanese handroll bar. Le Guépard brings French brasserie dining to a hidden, design-led space behind a tearoom. And at Pekoe, a minimalist teahouse and bakery, you’ll find freshly baked sourdough, small-batch teas, and signature maritozzi.

Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz

@kokoro.dxb | @le_guepard_dubai | @mypekoe

The Party Animal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience (@ushuaiadubai)

Winter in Dubai means party season. Nightlife comes alive. Rooftops, beach clubs, open‑air bars, live music, and DJs take over the city. Whatever your vibe, glam, underground, or full-on festival mode, Dubai brings it all.

UNTOLD Dubai

Dubai’s premier immersive music festival returns from November 6–9, at Dubai Parks & Resorts. With over 100 international performances across five stages, the festival promises a diverse lineup spanning EDM, house, hip-hop, and Afrobeats. Headliners include Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, J Balvin, and more.

Location: Dubai Parks & Resorts

@untoldfestivaldubai

SOLE DXB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOLE (@soledxb)

From December 12–14, Dubai Design District (d3) hosts this iconic celebration of contemporary culture. The event features live performances, sneaker culture showcases, art installations, and brand pop-ups. This year’s lineup includes Kaytranada, Miguel, Loyle Carner, Tommy Wa, Tyla, Venna, and Naïka, bringing a vibrant mix of music and culture.

Location: Zaa’beel Second, Dubai Design District (d3)

@soledxb

Big concerts at Coca-Cola Arena

Throughout November and December, Coca-Cola Arena will host major international artists. Confirmed performers include The Deep Purple, Timbaland, Amr Diab, Davido, and more to be announced soon.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk

@cocacolaarena

Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience

These nightlife venues bring late-night entertainment with DJs spinning until the early hours and signature cocktails in vibrant atmospheres – Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience features Adriatique and Calvin Harris.

Location: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience

@ushuaiadubai

The Ocean Lover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sirene Beach by Gaia (@sirene_dxb)

Winter in Dubai is prime time to get on the water. Calm seas and mild temperatures make it perfect for boat trips and all kinds of water sports. Spend your day cruising the coastline, hopping between beaches, or paddleboarding in the quiet mornings. For something more active, try jet skiing, kayaking, or even sport fishing. Sunset cruises with good food and music are the weekend staple.

Cruise the coast with Xclusive Yachts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sea Life Watersports®️ (@sealifedubai)

One of the best ways to experience winter in Dubai is from the water, and Xclusive Yachts offers plenty of ways to do it. You can book a sunset or dinner cruise through Dubai Marina, JBR, and Bluewaters Island, or go all out with a private superyacht charter, complete with a sky lounge, live entertainment, onboard dining, and a lively yacht party with DJs. Other options include sport fishing trips, small-group boat rentals, or guided sightseeing cruises past the city’s most iconic coastal landmarks.

Location: Al Hubob St, Marsa Dubai, Dubai Marina

@xclusiveyachts

Chill by the beach or pool (or both)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOMAGO (@tagomagodubai)

For a relaxed winter day, head to Sirene by Gaia or Bâoli at J1 or Tagomago on Palm Jumeirah for beachside lounging. Prefer rooftop views? Aura at Palm Jumeirah is your go-to for poolside luxury high above the city or check out the new TATTU Sky Pool in Dubai Marina.

@sirene_dxb | @baoli.dubai | @tagomagodubai | @tattudubai

Stay active on the water with Sea Life

If you want to be out on the water but keep it active, Sea Life Watersports has everything in one spot. Go jet skiing along the coast, try flyboarding, or take to the sky with a parasailing session. Mornings are ideal for kayaking or paddleboarding when the water is calm, while afternoons bring the action with wakeboarding.

Location: Dubai harbor, Marsa Dubai, Dubai International Marine Club

@sealifedubai

The Chill Explorer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Maybe your version of winter isn’t packed with plans – long walks, good coffee, afternoon teas, and taking the city in without the rush. Dubai’s cooler months are perfect for that kind of energy, whether it’s a garden stroll, a book in a café, or browsing weekend markets and art galleries.

Visit a garden or picnic in the park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Miracle Garden (@dubaimiraclegarden)

Start with Dubai Miracle Garden, back in bloom for the season with 150 million flowers across themed displays and archways. For a classic green escape, head to Safa Park, one of Dubai’s original parks and still a top spot for picnics and relaxation.

@dubaimiraclegarden

Sip coffee and tea in scenic spots

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Farm Restaurant, Al Barari (@thefarm_dubai)

For coffee lovers who appreciate garden settings, Seva Table, The Farm Al Barari, and Oath Café are perfect for relaxing with a book and a great brew. If tea is more your style, you’ll find plenty of afternoon teas to enjoy, whether in rooftop spots with city views or calm garden settings, at Address Beach Resort, Atlantis, The Royal, Shai Salon at Four Seasons Resort, and One&Only Royal Mirage, each with its own unique vibe.

@sevatable | @thefarm_dubai | @oath.ae | @addresshotels | @atlantistheroyal | @fsdubai | @ooroyalmirage

Quiet walks while exploring art and markets

Explore Alserkal Avenue’s galleries, design studios, and cultural events. On weekends, browse organic produce and handmade goods at Ripe Market in Academy Park. End your day with a peaceful stroll along the Dubai Water Canal Boardwalk as the sun sets.

@alserkalavenue | @ripemarket

The Family Adventurer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Village القرية العالمية (@globalvillageuae)

If you’ve got kids, nieces, nephews, or you’re just in adventure mode, winter in Dubai is the time to explore. Visit Dubai Safari Park to see animals in their natural-style habitats or cool off at Wild Wadi Waterpark with its iconic slides and wave pool at the foot of Burj Al Arab. For a desert escape, book a red dune safari with Platinum Heritage, known for its conservation-focused experiences and vintage Land Rovers. Want to take it up a notch? Head to Hatta for zip-lining, hiking, and kayaking. For an evening out, Global Village is back for Season 30 with rides, shows, food stalls, and cultural pavilions from around the world.

@dubaisafari | @wildwadiwaterpark | @globalvillageuae

The Creative Soul

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

You want inspiration, artistry, something to feed your inner spark. Winter brings more art, galleries, and festivals – creative ways to see the city in new frames. Start at Alserkal Avenue, where exhibitions, installations, and pop-ups fill converted warehouses with new energy. Dubai Design Week (Nov 4–9) takes over d3 with large-scale showcases, talks, and interactive workshops. For something slower, visit Jameel Arts Centre in Jaddaf, a serene space with rotating exhibitions and a waterfront sculpture garden. Go on photo walks at sunrise in the desert or sunset over the Marina or Palm when the city looks its most cinematic.

@dubaidesignweek | @alserkalavenue | @jameelartscentre

