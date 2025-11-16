The best outdoor sport activities across Abu Dhabi

December brings perfect weather to enjoy fun and fresh-air adventures across the best outdoor sports in Abu Dhabi.

Also read: The best Abu Dhabi beach clubs to swim, sip and unwind

Cycling

Yas Marina Circuit is more than a racetrack – it’s your space to move, train, and feel your best. Walk, run, or cycle on the iconic F1® track in a safe, welcoming environment, whether you prefer early mornings, evening sessions, or women-only spaces. From weekly events like TrainYAS and TrainAM to the annual TriYAS, this community-driven program offers fitness for all levels. Free, safe, and flexible, it’s the perfect way to enjoy outdoor exercise while taking in the world-class circuit surroundings.

The schedule for the next month is usually released on the last day of the current month via Instagram and the website.

Location: Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily, 9am to 6pm

Cost: Free

Contact: (02) 497 9000 | yasmarinacircuit.com

@ymcofficial

Kayaking

Enjoy the museum from the stillness of the Arabian Sea with a unique kayaking tour. Glide along the waters while admiring the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s stunning architecture and learn about its design from a fresh perspective. No prior experience is necessary, and professional instructors provide safety and paddle briefings before the 60-minute tour. Single kayaks are provided for all guests, with doubles available for families, and children aged 6 to 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Bring your own towel and water bottle, and wear appropriate clothing. Payments must be made online prior to the tour, and only guests with confirmed bookings can join. Tours have 25 seats per trip, and changing rooms are available near the kayaking meeting point. Dates and timings are subject to change, so check the website before booking.

Location: Louvre Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi

Times: Tuesday to Sunday, 6am to 5pm

Cost: Dhs126 per person

Contact: (600) 56 55 66

@louvreabudhabi

Padel

Padel is one of the fastest-growing and most popular racquet sports in the UAE, blending tennis and squash for a fast-paced, social, and fun game. Suitable for all skill levels, it’s perfect for friendly matches, family games, or competitive play. With easy-to-learn rules and a focus on teamwork, Padel has quickly become a favourite sport across Abu Dhabi. Marina Mall Outdoor offers 5 top-quality outdoor courts, open daily, where players can enjoy the game in a safe and welcoming environment.

Location: Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily, 9.45am to 9.45pm

Cost: Dhs200 for minimum booking, Dhs171 per extra minute

Contact: (054) 706 4955

@justpadel_ae

Horse riding

Experience a dreamy horse ride along a secluded, pristine beach. From swimming with horses to riding across endless sandy shores, this exclusive experience is perfect for couples, families, or anyone seeking a peaceful escape in nature.

Location:Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Times: Daily from 6am to 7pm

Cost: Dhs365

Surf Abu Dhabi Surf Abu Dhabi is the region’s most advanced man-made wave park, offering the world’s longest ride, largest barrel, and highest artificial wave. Whether you’re a complete beginner or an experienced surfer, the facility provides guaranteed, perfectly consistent waves with expert international coaches guiding every session.

Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Times: Sessions vary by experience level (45–90 minutes)

Cost: From Dhs200

Contact: hello@surfabudhabi.com

Image: What’s On Archive