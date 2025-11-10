Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly celebration or a grand gala dinner with front row views of the fireworks

New Year’s Eve in Ras Al Khaimah is a starry affair – not least because the emirate always puts on a show-stopping, record-breaking fireworks display. If you’re looking to ring in 2026 in style, here are the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2025 in Ras Al Khaimah.

Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah

New Year’s Eve is celebrated in true Anantara style with The Final Toast, a beachfront gala dinner featuring Champagne, live music by Brent Harris and Thee Jam Band, fire performances, and a dazzling countdown under the stars.

Where: Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah

When: 7pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs3,000 premium, Dhs1,500 children five to 11

Book: Tel: (0)7 204 2222. @anantararasalkhaimah

Boons, Movenpick Al Marjan

Enjoy a sparkling shorefront celebration at Boons Brasserie. The five-course menu promises gourmet delights like lobster ravioli, beef medallion and foie gras and sweet desserts, all paired with free-flowing drinks. There’s also the option to keep the party going with access to Neo Sky Bar afterwards for prime views of Ras Al Khaimah’s record-breaking fireworks.

Where: Mövenpick Al Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah

When: 7pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs499 soft, Dhs599 house, Dhs849 including Neo Sky Bar package

Book: Tel: (0)7 246 0000. @movenpickalmarjan

The Cove Rotana Resort

Step into an unforgettable night of glamour, fine dining, and celebration. Savour a lavish festive menu, live entertainment, and the countdown to 2026 by the water.

Where: The Cove Rotana Resort, Ras Al Khaimah

When: 8pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs699 soft, Dhs899 house

Book: Tel: (0)50 463 7216. @thecoverotanaresort

DoubleTree by Hilton Marjan Island

Step into 2026 with a glittering gala by the poolside. Begin with a glass of sparkling to toast to the final night of the year, dine on a lavish buffet, and enjoy cooked-to-order dishes from live stations. A live band sets the tone for a glamourous evening, with fire shows and performances turning up the heat.

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Marjan Island

When: 7pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,099

Book: Tel: (0)7 203 0104. @doubletreemarjanisland

Farmhouse by Syrco

Step into an evening where mindful dining meets New Year’s Eve glamour at Farmhouse by Syrco. Each festive dish is prepared from the season’s finest ingredients, complemented by exceptional wines and live music. Set against a backdrop of rustic charm and refined elegance, welcome the new year with flavour, warmth, and memorable moments.

Where: The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

When: 8pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,200 soft, Dhs1,950 Champagne, Dhs600 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)7 206 7777. @ritzcarltonalwadidesert

Kan Zaman

Welcome the new year under the enchanting desert sky with a lavish international buffet with Levantine flair, flowing champagne, and enigmatic live entertainment.

Where: The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

When: 8pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,200 soft, Dhs1,950 Champagne, Dhs600 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0) 206 7777. @ritzcarltonalwadidesert

Karma Kafe by Buddha-Bar

At Karma Kafé by Buddha-Bar, guests can enjoy a five-course dinner with free-flowing beverages, entertainment, and prime firework views as they toast to the New Year

Where: Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: from Dhs500

Book: Tel: (0)7 209 0090. @karmarak_bybuddhabar

Longbeach Campground

Welcome 2026 in true glamping style at Longbeach Campground with an unforgettable beachside celebration filled with music, flavour, and festive cheer. Enjoy a BBQ by the beach paired with a night of live entertainment, including a DJ, dance show, live singers, and a grand countdown at the Floating Theatre, all set against the beautiful beachfront setting.

Where: Longbeach Campground

When: 7pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs399 adults, Dhs199 children six to 11

Book: Tel: (600) 566 600. @longbeachcampground

Neo Sky Bar

Enjoy front-row views of the Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve fireworks from this stunning rooftop hotspot on Marjan Island. Graze on sharing platters and free-flowing drinks as you toast to 2026.

Where: Mövenpick Al Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah

When: 7pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs550 house, Dhs700 premium

Book: Tel: (0)7 246 0000. @movenpickalmarjan

Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah

Welcome the new year under the stars with a beach gala dinner, where guests can feast on live barbecue stations, fresh seafood, salads and a lavish dessert spread, all paired with five hours of unlimited beverages. Entertainment includes a belly dancer, tanoura performance, party dancers and a live DJ, leading up to the countdown to Ras Al Khaimah’s fireworks.

Where: Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah

When: 7pm to 2am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs750 soft, Dhs999 house, Dhs425 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)50 419 4908. @radissonresortrasalkhaimah

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

Ring in the New Year with a sumptuous gala dinner at Shore House, where lobster thermidor, caviar, oysters, and prime steaks from live stations promise a decadent feast. As live DJ beats carry the night from 2025 to 2026, guests can enjoy an atmospheric evening of coastal glamour.

Where: The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach, Ras Al Khaimah

When: 8.30pm to 11.50pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,100 soft, Dhs2,200 house, Dhs990 drinks only, Dhs550 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)7 204 8888. @ritzcarltonalhamrabeach

Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah

Check-in to rIxos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah over New Year’s Eve and enjoy access to their grand beachfront gala dinner. Expect elegant dining, plenty of entertainment from live musicians and a spectacular fireworks display. Little ones can join their own fun-filled Rixy Kids Club Party with games, shows, and a special kids’ countdown. New Year’s Eve is exclusive to in-house guests, with a minimum two-night stay from Dhs5,000 per room per night.

Where: Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: exclusive to in-house guests with a minimum two-night stay

Book: Tel: (0)7 228 8844. @rixosalmairid

Rixos Bab Al Bahar

Step into 2026 in style at Rixos Bab Al Bahr’s Masquerade Gala Dinner. Savour an elegant buffet before the night bursts into life with a live band, musicians, captivating dance shows, and roaming artists that keep the energy high throughout the evening. The countdown crescendos into a spectacular fireworks display at midnight, followed by an after-party that carries on the celebrations. Young guests enjoy their own Snowflake Masquerade at Rixy Kids Club. A dedicated kids buffet fuels the fun, while inflatable games, a bubble show, face painting, and a balloon show set a festive mood.

Where: Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Ras Al Khaimah

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: Exclusive to in-house guests with a minimum two-night stay.

Book: Tel: (0)7 244 4400. @rixosbabalbahr

Sofitel Al Hamra

Ring in the New Year with loved ones at Réunion, where French flair meets island elegance. Indulge in an exquisite gala dinner complete with live entertainment, festive performances and curated culinary experiences.

Where: Sofitel Al Hamra Ras Al Khaimah

When: 8pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,600 adults, Dhs800 children six to 11

Book: Tel: (0)7 209 6000. @sofitelalhamra

Ula, Movenpick Al Marjan

Dance into 2026 on the sand at boho chic beach club, ULA. The adults-only seaside soiree promises a three-course menu, beats from a live DJ, free-flowing drinks and firework views.

Where: Mövenpick Al Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah

When: 7pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs750 house, Dhs950 premium

Book: Tel: (0)7 246 0000. @ulabeachrak