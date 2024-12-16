And it plans on breaking the record it set last year…

Were you amazed by the record-breaking Ras Al Khaimah fireworks display on NYE 2024? If you missed it, we have grand news, as Ras Al Khaimah is hosting another dazzling spectacle this year.

Last year, Ras Al Khaimah picked up not one, but two Guinness World Record for the fireworks display and this year, the emirate is planning on beating that record.

Crowds of over 65,000 made their way to RAK for the glittering performance last year, so plan well in advance if you want to attend this year. If you are, be prepared to be amazed with vibrant colours, dazzling lights, and an advanced laser drone show.

The theme this year will be ‘Our Story in the Sky’ and will last 15 minutes. It is the longest show the Emirate has produced to date. It will feature three acts inspired by the natural beauty, heritage, and culture of RAK. At the end, the stunning fireworks display and drone show will light up the sky at midnight.

The display will illuminate the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, captivating both on-site visitors (and viewers worldwide).

Before the celebrations, there will be a full evening of entertainment from live music performances, children’s activities, and food trucks.

Bringing your car? There will be six free parking zones. But pre-register your vehicles on raknye.com for smooth entry and exit.

Photo credit: rakmediaoffice.ae