The UAE has taken a major step into the future of money with the arrival of the Digital Dirham

The country’s new Digital Dirham has just been used in a real government payment for the first time, marking the start of a wider rollout that will eventually reach residents, shops and businesses across the country.

Here is everything you need to know.

What actually happened

The Ministry of Finance sent money to the Dubai Department of Finance using the Digital Dirham. The transfer went through on a platform called mBridge and was completed in under two minutes. This is the first time the Central Bank has used the Digital Dirham outside a test environment.

Why this moment matters

This first transaction shows that the UAE is now moving from trial stages to real use. It is part of a bigger plan to keep the country at the front of global financial innovation and to build a faster, safer and more modern payment system.

How it could affect your daily life

Easier access for everyone

Because the Digital Dirham works through wallet apps and fintech platforms, it could make digital payments easier for people who do not use traditional banking.

More ways to pay

From late 2025, residents are expected to be able to download approved Digital Dirham wallets. You will be able to top them up through your bank or licensed providers and use them in shops, online or for sending money to friends.

Faster payments

Future payments could be much quicker. Things like utility refunds, government payouts or bill settlements could arrive almost instantly rather than taking days.

What to watch next

Shops and services preparing

Stores, landlords and online platforms will need to update their systems so they can accept Digital Dirham payments.

Choosing your wallet

Different providers are expected to offer approved Digital Dirham wallets. Each one may have different features, fees and security options.

Privacy and safety

The Central Bank says strong data protection rules will apply. Wallet providers will still be required to check your identity, just like opening a bank or payment account.

Rollout timeline

This first government transaction marks the beginning of a major shift in how money moves across the country, but everyday public use will roll out in stages. More information is expected within the next few months.

