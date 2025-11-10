Cosy lights, golden dunes, and coffee under the stars – here’s where to find the UAE’s best desert cafes this season

This winter, the café scene in the UAE is taking a detour, and it’s heading straight into the desert. Picture sipping a perfectly frothy latte while golden dunes stretch as far as the eye can see with fairy lights twinkling overhead.

From boho-chic setups to Insta-ready gourmet treats, these pop-up cafés are serving more than coffee – they’re dishing out vibes, sunsets, and the kind of experience you’ll want to snap, sip, and share with loved ones.

DUBAI

Hidden Dubai

True to its name, Hidden Dubai feels like a world apart. Just 45 minutes from the city, this desert café is set among golden dunes and gently swaying palms. Kick back with a coffee in boho-chic surroundings, from white deck chairs to rattan sofas piled with plush cushions around a cosy campfire. The real showstopper? A mirrored installation that captures the stunning desert backdrop, creating a picture-perfect moment at every angle.

Location: Lisaili Fort, Al Lisaili (road to Al Lisaili Stables)

Date/time: Daily, 4pm to 1am

@hidden_dubai

Limited Dubai

Limited is back for its third edition this winter, and it’s the perfect escape from Dubai’s hustle and bustle. Set against the serene lakes of Al Marmoom Desert, the pop-up glows under a canopy of golden lights, making it a dreamy spot to unwind. Sip on a hot drink and soak up the cosy vibes, or treat yourself to a dessert. Feeling hungrier? The menu has you covered with fresh salads, crowd-favourite starters like jalapeño poppers, lemon butter corn cups, and dynamite prawns, plus hearty mains including noodles, burgers, and even a kids’ meal for the little ones.

Location: Al Marmoom Lakes

Date/time: Daily, 5pm to 11pm

@limited.dubai

One Degree Winter Cafe

No 4×4? No problem. You can still get your desert fix at One Degree Winter Café in Mushrif Park. Surrounded by palm trees and soft sand underfoot, this laid-back spot brings all the desert vibes without the drive. Kick back with a hot drink or a hearty meal, enjoy live entertainment, horse and camel rides, and join in on family-friendly games and workshops. Before you leave, wander around, as there are plenty of Insta-worthy corners waiting to be snapped.

Location: Mushrif Park, Al Khawaneej Street

Date/time: Daily, 5pm to 12am

@onedegree.ae

Sadeem Dubai

Sadeem is so visually stunning that HH Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid the desert pop-up not one, not two, but three visits. The last edition’s space played on the elements of lights, and it made every visitor’s Instagram pop. Sadeem Dubai is expected to open at the end of November. We will be keeping our eyes peeled for the announcement.

Location: Al Marmoom, near Al Qudra Lakes

Date/time: TBC

@sadeemdubai

SHARJAH

MySpace Cafe

A 50-minute drive away from Sharjah, head to Al Qasimia City for a cool outdoor experience among the desert dunes with plenty of Instagrammable spots. On the menu, there’s speciality coffee, hot and cold drinks and desserts. Want to enjoy a whole meal? There are dishes available for all tastes. The whole family can enjoy the fun games area with billiards, table tennis, basketball, PlayStation and more available. Additionally, there are daily activities for children and fire shows. The best news? It’s dog-friendly so your four-legged family member can have a good time, too.

Location: Al Qasimia City, Sharjah

Date/time: Daily, 4pm to 1am

@myspace.cafe

