Finally, the viral spuds you’ve been drooling over online are coming to life

UAE dwellers, we have some spud-tacular news. It’s finally time to meet and sink your teeth into the viral spuds you may have only seen via your screens. That’s right… the viral TikTokers and Instagram sensation, SpudBros are racing to Abu Dhabi this December for a limited time. And of course, they are bringing their loaded potato perfection with them.

For those of you who aren’t in the know… the SpudBros consist of brother duo Jacob and Harley Nelson, who gained fame through their videos of loading jacket potatoes with various fillings from a tram carriage.

The SpudBros have three locations in the United Kingdom, but thankfully, you can save yourself the flight fare thanks to their arrival in the capital.

But there’s a catch… they will be setting up their tram at the Yas Marina Circuit during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025. This means you will only be able to sink your teeth into the spuds if you have a ticket to watch the grand finale of the F1 racing action.

The announcement was made via their official social media channels with the caption, ‘What a moment.. we’re taking the tram to Abu Dhabi for the F1 Grand Prix…’

We don’t know who’s more excited… us or the SpudBros.

And if you do have tickets…

Here’s why you should join the queue for the SpudBros

The SpudBros are huge social media personalities best known for their loaded and maybe over-the-top jacket potatoes that are heavily topped with some lip-smacking ingredients.

Think cheese, beans, tuna, garlic chilli chicken, and so much more on top of a soft and fluffy (or crispy) jacket potato.

On top of that, foodies can add on garlic butter (and lots of it), chilli garlic oil, bacon, crispy onions, coleslaw and other sauces. However, since this is a limited-time pop-up, you must try the Tram Sauce – it’s their speciality.

And when we say join the queue – we mean it. In their videos, as soon as the hatch is open, people can be seen lined up around the corner with many waiting longer than 30 minutes for their spud.

Oh, and while we have you, the SpudBros also get visitors from celebrities and the list includes Will Smith.

But it’s not all about the spud

While the duo and the team are busy preparing their spud, they engage in wholesome conversation with their diners, some new and many return customers.

Many a time, the customers are given the spud for free – no matter what the cost – and, of course, they are seen walking off with a huge smile on their face. And if you’re an avid watcher, most times the last customer of the day also receives their meal for free. And consdier yourself lucky if its your birthday, too.

At the moment, their exact location at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix isn’t revealed, but we will be the first to let you know (that is… after get our spud first…)

See you in the queue!

