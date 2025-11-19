Danube Group unveils Shahrukhz by Danube, a premium tower celebrating the King of Bollywood

Fresh from celebrating his 60th birthday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly receiving one of the most unforgettable gifts imaginable: a Dubai skyscraper named in his honour. The premium commercial tower, Shahrukhz by Danube, was unveiled by Danube Group Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan

Soaring 55 storeys on Sheikh Zayed Road (with a dedicated helipad on Level 56), the tower is set to become one of Dubai’s most prestigious business landmarks. According to its website, it ‘symbolises ambition, innovation, and architectural excellence’ – a fitting tribute to the King of Bollywood and one that unites two remarkable legacies.

The skyscraper was announced during a gala evening held at Grand Hyatt Mumbai, where Shah Rukh Khan and Rizwan Sajan were both present. On the night, the international film icon said, “It is humbling and deeply touching to have a landmark in Dubai carry my name. Dubai has always been a special place for me – a city that celebrates dreams, ambition, and possibility.”

He added, “SHAHRUKHZ by Danube is a symbol of how far belief and hard work can take you. I’m honoured to be associated with Danube, a brand that mirrors the same spirit of aspiration and excellence.”

The tower will be located next to La Suite Dubai Hotel & Apartments in Al Sufouh, with a completion date set for June 2029.

Google renderings show the entry of the skyscraper with the Shahrukhz by Danube logo, complete with SRK’s famous open-arms pose, a hallmark of his cinematic performances

According to binayah.com, Shahrukhz will offer over 35 premium amenities, including lounges, sports courts, a sky pool, a clubhouse, prayer halls, networking hubs and jogging tracks. On Level 56, there is a helipad, which will be dedicated to helicopters and air taxis – allowing SRK and other VIPs to arrive at the property in true style.

Shahrukhz, we will be keeping an eye on you as we drive up and down SZR.